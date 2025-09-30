The Worst Costco Kirkland Signature Olive Oil Is Way Too Bitter For Our Liking

Costco's Kirkland brand delivers quality products, and many of them secretly come from pretty famous name-brand producers. The best part is that they come in large portions at a cheap price. Even olive oil, a notoriously expensive pantry staple, can be found in two-liter bottles for less than 30 dollars. We taste-tested five different types of Costco Kirkland Signature olive oil to find the bottle worth putting in your cart and the bottle that you should avoid. The worst Costco Kirkland Signature olive oil, according to our ranking, is the Italian Kirkland Signature 100% Italian extra virgin olive oil.

Each bottle of extra virgin olive oil has a different mouthfeel, coloring, and tasting notes that we sampled by sipping, but we were also looking for versatility. An Italian olive oil stands out from the more common Spanish olive oil, with greener hues and spicy, bitter, grassy, and herbal tasting notes. We were prepared for a more abrasive olive oil going in, but this Italian olive oil was too bitter for our liking. At first sip, we were delighted by the grassy herbal notes, but that moment of bliss was fleeting. Soon we were hit with an abrasive bitterness and a peppery, fiery finish that coated our mouth and wouldn't leave the back of our throat. Because Italian olive oil is much more rare than Spanish or California olive oils, it was also the most expensive olive oil at 14 dollars per liter; not worth the cough-inducing bitterness in our opinion.