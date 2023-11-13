Why You Should Never Store Olive Oil In Plastic Bottles, According To An Expert

How you store your olive oil matters. Grabbing a bottle at the store you might not put much thought into olive beyond selecting your favorite brand, but it's a sensitive ingredient that can degrade if handled improperly. Considering that olive oil is one of the tastiest pantry staples you've got, and the fact that it's getting more and more expensive by the year, the last thing you want to do is waste your money on improperly stored oil. That's why Tasting Table reached out to Katerina Mountanos, certified olive oil sommelier and founder of Mediterranean-rooted olive oil and lifestyle brand Kosterina, for her advice on how to store your precious oil.

One of the biggest warnings we got from Mountanos was about storing olive oil in plastic bottles. Mountanos says not storing olive oil in plastic containers "was literally the first thing we learned when I studied to become an olive oil sommelier." She cites a study by the UC Davis Olive Center that showed olive oil is corrosive to plastic. This means that when it sits on the shelf for an extended period of time, olive oil can break down plastic containers, which results in microplastics in your oil.

Mountanos acknowledged that chefs do sometimes use plastic bottles, but that "chefs are going through EVOO much more quickly than home cooks, and therefore only storing olive oil in those containers for a limited time," compared to store-bought oil that can sit on shelves for months.