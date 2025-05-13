There Is Actually A Downside To Costco's Kirkland Signature Brand Olive Oil

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco's Kirkland Signature brand organic extra virgin olive oil not only made our list of 14 best finishing olive oil brands, but it's also recommended by chef Samin Nosrat. Encompassing olives from around the Mediterranean, this olive oil has a rich and complex taste that stands up to famous name brands. However, the downside to Costco's Kirkland Signature brand olive oil is its plastic packaging.

Costco's plastic bottled olive oil may be lighter and less expensive than glass-bottled competitors, but health and olive oil experts alike argue that you should never store olive oil in plastic bottles. Olive oil is a fairly delicate fat that requires various climatic conditions for optimal storage even in glass bottles. But, it's actually dangerous to store olive oil in plastic. After a period of time in plastic the oil will corrode the container which will then leach back into the olive oil. Consequently, you could be ingesting microplastics with every drizzle, toss, or sizzle, despite how deceptively good the olive oil might taste. While the study of microplastics in diet is still limited to petri dishes and test tubes, studies cited by Healthline indicate that they present dangers to the health of many internal organs. Furthermore, one of the easiest ways to avoid exposure to microplastics is by limiting the amount of plastic-packaged products you buy.