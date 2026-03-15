Broccoli Haters Might Change Their Minds When You Give It The Caesar Salad Treatment
Don't like broccoli? You aren't alone. A Reddit thread (with a whopping 7.9K upvotes) inquires, "Does anyone actually like broccoli?? I feel like adults are just expected to put up with vegetables, but broccoli stinks." The trove of commenters seem to agree that, in order to enjoy broccoli, it needs to be properly dressed or seasoned, and never (ever) overcooked. Although, arguably the most fun way to enjoy broccoli is by singing Dana Carvey's iconic "Saturday Night Live" ballad, "She's choppin' broccoli (choppin' brocco-laa-aa, she chop ughh)." For the most flavorful, well-dressed broccoli, we invite foodies to think about the ingredient in a totally new way: Swap the lettuce for broccoli florets in your next Caesar salad.
Classic Caesar salad dressing is all about the luscious, dense, creamy texture packed with umami depth from the anchovies. Not only is this flavorful, savory condiment a flattering complement to robust broccoli, this dish may cause people who don't ordinarily enjoy broccoli to reconsider the veggie. To make it, take a cue from our deconstructed Caesar salad lettuce spears recipe, using the same concept to dress broccoli in the classic savory accouterment of a Caesar salad — olive oil, Dijon mustard, fresh dill and parsley, salty Parmesan, anchovies, garlic, and an egg yolk (or a scoop of tangy Greek yogurt), blended together into a dimensional dressing, (which could make anything taste good).
Load up regular broccoli florets with savory Caesar toppings
For a time-saving shortcut, you could also toss cooked broccoli florets in store-bought Caesar dressing; Newman's Own is our favorite brand here at Tasting Table. For a lighter touch, drizzle the dressing over top of a sheet of oven-roasted broccoli. To garnish, top your Caesar-inspired broccoli florets with toasted golden breadcrumbs and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. The breadcrumbs provide a textural crunch, while the lemon juice cuts through that rich dressing with a pop of bright acidity. An extra sprinkle of shaved Parmesan on top never hurt, either.
This Caesar-dressed broccoli could function on its own as a light lunch, or stir in a scoop of cooked quinoa or crispy roasted chickpeas for more heartiness. Or, you could top your broccoli-based Caesar salad with grilled chicken, or tender morsels of smoked whitefish. Serve it as a side dish to this one-pot baked fish with lemon and orzo. For vegetarian foodies, it'd make a terrific complement to our 20-minute spaghettini with garlic butter sauce, served with a glass of chilled sauvignon blanc.
According to a study published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry, the culprit behind broccoli aversion is a naturally-occuring compound called S-methyl-ʟ-cysteine sulfoxide, which can develop mouth-odor reactions when it touches saliva. In other words, if broccoli tastes "off" to you, there might be a scientific explanation beyond "I'm just picky." Happily, a generous coating of Caesar dressing can mask any unwelcome sulfuric compounds.