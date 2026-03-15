Broccoli Haters Might Change Their Minds When You Give It The Caesar Salad Treatment

Don't like broccoli? You aren't alone. A Reddit thread (with a whopping 7.9K upvotes) inquires, "Does anyone actually like broccoli?? I feel like adults are just expected to put up with vegetables, but broccoli stinks." The trove of commenters seem to agree that, in order to enjoy broccoli, it needs to be properly dressed or seasoned, and never (ever) overcooked. Although, arguably the most fun way to enjoy broccoli is by singing Dana Carvey's iconic "Saturday Night Live" ballad, "She's choppin' broccoli (choppin' brocco-laa-aa, she chop ughh)." For the most flavorful, well-dressed broccoli, we invite foodies to think about the ingredient in a totally new way: Swap the lettuce for broccoli florets in your next Caesar salad.

Classic Caesar salad dressing is all about the luscious, dense, creamy texture packed with umami depth from the anchovies. Not only is this flavorful, savory condiment a flattering complement to robust broccoli, this dish may cause people who don't ordinarily enjoy broccoli to reconsider the veggie. To make it, take a cue from our deconstructed Caesar salad lettuce spears recipe, using the same concept to dress broccoli in the classic savory accouterment of a Caesar salad — olive oil, Dijon mustard, fresh dill and parsley, salty Parmesan, anchovies, garlic, and an egg yolk (or a scoop of tangy Greek yogurt), blended together into a dimensional dressing, (which could make anything taste good).