Forget Steaming Or Boiling — This Is The Most Delicious Way To Make Broccoli
If broccoli has ever tasted like pure disappointment to you, chances are you just need to cook it differently. Coaxing the magic out of broccoli requires more than just a mere steam or boil, though. Sometimes, even roasting will only get you halfway there. Plainly speaking, you need to smash it first, and that's when this veggie's delicious hidden depth will finally reveal itself. It's just one extra step in the process, and yet, it changes everything. Smashed broccoli is one of those broccoli recipes you're bound to love, and luckily, it's as simple as you'd hope too. The florets are blanched for a few minutes, seasoned, and flattened one by one using a jar or a cup. Oftentimes, they are also sprinkled with grated Parmesan cheese. Roasted to a browned perfection, the cheese crisps into a crust, giving the crispy smashed broccoli an even more appealing exterior.
And that's truly all it takes to transform broccoli from merely tender and bland into a crispy, flavor-packed gustatory delight. The great thing about this technique is that it leaves nothing untouched. Every nook and cranny is imbued with flavors: An earthiness at the very center, which is then enveloped by a tangy cheese aroma, and a whole lot of lovely, caramelized warmth dancing around the edges. Not to mention the savory seasonings, seeping into the florets in a way that they never would have with a simple roast, and certainly not if you just boil or steam them.
Tips for truly spectacular smashed broccoli
Surprisingly, one of the biggest hiccups of this particular technique isn't about smashing the florets; it's making them crispy without accidentally burning them in the oven. No different than usual, patting the broccoli florets dry before cooking is crucial to avoid a soggy end. The rest is up to the time and temperature, which may vary depending on your oven, so tread carefully. Generally speaking, you should roast them for 25 to 30 minutes at 400 to 425 degrees F, flipping them halfway through. Keep in mind that once the cheese crisps up and the edges slightly brown, that's your cue to take them out. Of course, broiling is another, much quicker option. This should only take 3 to 4 minutes, provided that you keep a close eye on the process.
Smashed broccoli is pretty versatile, so you can make all kinds of dishes simply by switching up the accompanying ingredients. A dipping sauce will make it an effortless starter, or an unexpected snack. It's fantastic alongside a creamy ranch, which you can amp up with hot sauce and lime juice. On the other hand, tossing the pieces in an aioli dressing or a balsamic glaze will give you a delectable side to serve with heartier mains. From that point on, you can even make it into a salad. Play into the crispy texture with other crunchy foods, such as roasted chickpeas and nuts. Use the smashed broccoli as a fun twist on your typical broccoli salad. Or, make a bang bang salad with cabbage, edamame, and a Sriracha dressing. There's so much you can do.