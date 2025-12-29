Forget Steaming Or Boiling — This Is The Most Delicious Way To Make Broccoli

If broccoli has ever tasted like pure disappointment to you, chances are you just need to cook it differently. Coaxing the magic out of broccoli requires more than just a mere steam or boil, though. Sometimes, even roasting will only get you halfway there. Plainly speaking, you need to smash it first, and that's when this veggie's delicious hidden depth will finally reveal itself. It's just one extra step in the process, and yet, it changes everything. Smashed broccoli is one of those broccoli recipes you're bound to love, and luckily, it's as simple as you'd hope too. The florets are blanched for a few minutes, seasoned, and flattened one by one using a jar or a cup. Oftentimes, they are also sprinkled with grated Parmesan cheese. Roasted to a browned perfection, the cheese crisps into a crust, giving the crispy smashed broccoli an even more appealing exterior.

And that's truly all it takes to transform broccoli from merely tender and bland into a crispy, flavor-packed gustatory delight. The great thing about this technique is that it leaves nothing untouched. Every nook and cranny is imbued with flavors: An earthiness at the very center, which is then enveloped by a tangy cheese aroma, and a whole lot of lovely, caramelized warmth dancing around the edges. Not to mention the savory seasonings, seeping into the florets in a way that they never would have with a simple roast, and certainly not if you just boil or steam them.