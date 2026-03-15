Peas Grow Quicker And More Uniformly In Your Garden When You Make This Step First

As the weather starts changing from winter into spring, you might find yourself with a bad case of garden fever. If you're thinking the time has come to stop perusing seed catalogues and gardening websites and get your hands in the dirt, you're absolutely right — it's time to start planting vegetable seeds in your kitchen to get a head start so they will be ready for your garden when the weather starts to warm.

Peas are among the many easy fruits and veggies you can grow even if you're a beginning gardener, and you can keep some of them in containers so they'll be ready to harvest sooner. You can actually grow this sweet green veggie indoors through the winter. If you start them indoors now to eventually transplant them to the garden, give them a boost by soaking the seeds before planting them.

Soaking pea seeds allows them to wake up from dormancy and germinate as it softens their coat, which allows water to penetrate more rapidly and trigger the process of sprouting. Softening the coat also increases absorption of essential nutrients, which makes for healthier, vigorous seedlings. Another benefit of soaking pea seeds is a quicker and more uniform germination and even distribution of seedlings, which ultimately makes the pea plants look more organized and visually appealing once planted in the garden.