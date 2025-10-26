The Sweet Green Veggie You Can Grow Indoors All Winter Long

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Growing vegetables indoors is one of the easiest ways for beginner gardeners to learn the tricks of the trade. If you're interested in starting your own home garden but aren't sure where to begin, start with this sweet green vegetable you can grow indoors this winter: green peas. Food Republic spoke to Angelika Zaber, lawn care specialist and gardening expert with Online Turf, to get her advice on growing peas indoors in the winter.

"Peas tend to grow well indoors during winter since they prefer cooler temperatures and generally do extremely well in a container," she said. Peas are one of the best seeds to grow in your kitchen because they are cool-season plants that need consistent temperatures that can be harder to achieve outside in the winter. Young plants can survive at temperatures above 40 degrees Fahrenheit, but pea plants do best in temperatures between 55 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Because they self-pollinate, green peas are easier to start and cultivate indoors. For beginner gardeners, starting plants indoors offers more control over temperature, moisture, and light so that you can hone your skills and figure out what works (and doesn't). According to Zaber, the best varieties of peas to plant indoors are "dwarf and compact varieties...such as Super Sugar Snap peas, Dwarf Grey Sugar peas, Little Marvel peas, and Green Arrow peas." You can find these online or at your local nursery or home improvement store.