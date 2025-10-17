11 Vegetables You Can Grow Indoors This Winter

The end of summer doesn't need to mean the end of fresh produce. If you've been dreading the time of year when the garden beds are empty, it's time to start thinking creatively and move that garden inside. While you're not going to get the full bounty of a summer vegetable patch, with a little know-how, you can produce enough vegetables indoors throughout winter to keep homegrown salad on the table.

The challenge of growing seeds in your kitchen will depend somewhat on where you live. But for many plants it's not so much the lower temperatures that stop them growing, it's the lack of daylight. Even if you're blessed with a sunny windowsill, the shorter days in winter means you might need to employ the help of a grow light or two.

Low humidity can also be an issue for plants, as indoor heating sucks moisture from the air. If you want to get serious about building a countertop garden, a humidifier will help to address this issue. Never the less, these 11 vegetables are listed from the easiest to grow and maintain to the hardest — so you can test out your gardening skills before investing in any equipment.