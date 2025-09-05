15 Spinach Recipes From Around The World That You Should Try

There are many, many reasons to eat more spinach. Let's start with the obvious: It's full of goodness. In addition to fiber, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin K1, spinach also contains folic acid, iron, and calcium as well as potent plant compounds like heart-healthy nitrates. Another reason? It's versatile. Spinach can be eaten raw in a salad, sautéed into flavorful cooking pastes, baked into frittatas and quiches, and stir-fried with other nutrient-dense vegetables and noodles.

One more reason to eat spinach? History. The leafy green likely originated in modern-day Iran more than 2,000 years ago, before making its way to China and Europe. That's why it appears in dishes from all over the world, from Indian palak to Greek spanakopita to Middle Eastern fatayer.

Want to learn more about the endless versatility and potential of spinach? Check out these delicious recipes from around the world. There's something for everyone, from brunchtime favorites to breakfast staples to quick and easy dinnertime classics.