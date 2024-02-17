Mushroom And Veggie Japchae Recipe

It's easy to tailor the dish by mixing up the vegetables. You can use veggies like broccoli, snap peas, or bok choy for extra freshness and texture. Explore different types of mushrooms, such as oyster, portobello, or enoki, to enhance the mushroom profile. "When I'm making a dish like this, I tend to take a look in my refrigerator crisper to see what I have that might be on its last leg to add in. You can get very creative with stir-fries like this," Hahn shares.

Adjust the sweetness and depth of flavor by varying the amount of coconut or brown sugar. "Many Asian sauces go a little heavier on the sugar, so feel free to add more if you prefer a sweeter sauce," Hahn remarks. If you want the dish to have some heat, add a hint of spice with chili flakes, gochujang, or Sriracha for a kick.

For a heartier but still plant-based version, incorporate tofu or tempeh for added protein. You can cook those right in the pan before adding the vegetables or add them cooked to the finished dish.