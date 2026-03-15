For A Better Cheeseburger, Use Jimmy Buffett's Sauce For 'Paradise' In Every Bite
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If you like pina coladas and getting caught in the rain ... then we're thinking of different singers. Today, we're shining the spotlight on Jimmy Buffett (we still love you, Rupert Holmes), whose distinctive voice and iconic lyrics soothe our world-weary minds and (often) pique our appetites. The actual "cheeseburger in paradise" that inspired his song was eaten in Roatán, Honduras. But, luckily for foodies, it's simple to recreate Buffett's go-to burger sauce for a taste of the tropics at home. Parrotheads, this one's for you.
In "Margaritaville: The Cookbook," concept chef Carlo Sernaglia writes, "Each and every time we make a cheeseburger, we want it to taste as good as the one Jimmy had," a goal achieved by being "generous with cheese and our Paradise Island Dressing." The cookbook includes a recipe for "Cheeseburgers in Paradise with Paradise Island Dressing," and that dressing is the secret to burgers worth singing (and dreaming) about. To make it, simply whisk together ½ cup mayonnaise, ¼ cup ketchup, 2 tbsp pickle relish, 2 tbsp fresh lime juice, and ½ tsp kosher salt. That's it. The rich, creamy moisture element from the mayo is zhuzhed up by the ketchup's subtly-sweet zestiness, then majorly brightened by the tangy pickle relish and the citrus acidity of the lime juice. In tandem, these elements counterbalance the savory heaviness of the beef patty, yielding an ultra-enhanced burger that's greater than the sum of its parts — and won't weigh you down after an afternoon nap in the sun.
Paradise Island Dressing creates burgers worth singing about...but what rhymes with dressing?
To make those knockout burgers, according to the recipe, sprinkle the raw beef patties with Margarita House Spice Blend (equal parts onion powder and garlic powder, plus a fat pinch of kosher salt and cumin). As for the Paradise Island Dressing, generously swipe it across the cut sides of both the top and bottom buns for maximum flavor and moisture. Then, load on the toppings: American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, and large tomato slices, plus dill pickles on the side. Buffett's "Cheeseburger" anthem calls for that "Heaven on earth" to be topped "with an onion slice," but dealers' choice. After all, that heralded burger is ultimately "not too particular, not too precise," according to the man himself.
Beyond burgers, this flavorful Paradise Island Dressing would also make a fabulous spread for BLTs, or a knockout dipping sauce for handheld morsels like pan-fried coconut shrimp, conch fritters, hush puppies, chicken tenders, and fries. Or, take a page out of the singer's personal book, and stir a heaping spoonful of Paradise Island Dressing into your next batch of gumbo, a favorite dish for Jimmy Buffett. Bonus points if you wash it down with a perfectly-balanced margarita. Or, you could try Buffett's personal go-to sipper: A stripped-down, less-sweet version of tequila on the rocks with a squeeze of lime. For dessert? We hope this article finds you livin' on sponge cake, and watchin' the sun bake.