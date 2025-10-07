This Louisiana Classic Was One Of Jimmy Buffett's Favorite Meals — It Inspired His Music Too
When musician and restaurateur Jimmy Buffett passed away in 2023, he left behind a legacy of cheeseburgers in paradise. Though his restaurants specialized in dishes synonymous with island life, one of Buffett's favorite meals came from his childhood days in Mississippi. In fact, his overwhelming love of a classic Cajun and Creole dish inspired his 1999 song, "I Will Play for Gumbo."
To get a taste of Buffett's true feelings about gumbo, consider the lyrics, "It started in my grandma's, in her kitchen by the sea, [s]he warned me when she told me, 'Son, the first one's free'." References to the rich stew as a "spicy monkey ridin' on my back" calling it, "good for the body, good for the soul," clearly indicate just how much he adored this meal. Like an artist singing for their supper, Buffett's insistence that he would play for gumbo suggests that the soup meant more to him than mere money.
Knowing the impact this favorite food had on Buffett's music, it's worth asking what's really in gumbo? There is some difference between Cajun and Creole varieties, with one of the biggest factors being the inclusion or absence of tomatoes. For Buffett's youngest sister, Lucy, her late brother's favorite dish is a seafood-heavy specialty at her Alabama-based restaurant, Lulu's. If you want to make your own at home, it will take time, patience, and perhaps some Jimmy Buffett music playing in the background.
Preparing a Buffett-favorite gumbo recipe
Per Lucy Buffett, the family's favorite recipe for gumbo, which heavily inspired her brother Jimmy's music, was crab and shrimp-based and included both okra and tomatoes. This style of summer gumbo takes a great deal of effort to craft with delicious results that are worthwhile. The cooking process takes approximately two days to complete and begins with a rich, dark roux made with avocado oil and flour in addition to a generous helping of homemade shrimp stock.
While some gumbo recipes are filled with both sausage and seafood, this one uses just Dungeness crab clusters and Gulf shrimp. The vegetable components call for yellow onions, green bell peppers, celery, and okra. Additionally, you can make a Creole dry spice mix ahead of time, both to use in the gumbo and save the leftovers to include in a number of other meals. This seasoning blend calls for thyme, onion powder, garlic powder, dried basil, dried oregano, cayenne pepper, paprika, sea salt, and black pepper.
An important part of making a pot of gumbo is actually leaving it alone and allowing enough time for the ingredients to properly simmer. The way "I Will Play for Gumbo" tells it, this delightful dish is enough to make one's mouth water at even the thought. It's understandable why Jimmy Buffett sang its praises.