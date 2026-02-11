Jimmy Buffett's Go-To Drink Wasn't A Margarita, It Was This

When Jimmy Buffett released "Margaritaville" in 1977, he probably didn't expect his song about tropical escapism and a broken flip-flop to spawn an entire lifestyle brand. But in the decades since, "Margaritaville" has gone on to lend its name to resorts, home goods, retirement communities, and a popular restaurant chain best known for its margaritas. So it might be a surprise that Buffett actually switched to a different kind of tequila drink — and it didn't require any orange liqueur or even searching for that infamous lost shaker of salt.

In a 2018 New York Times profile, the late singer-songwriter and restaurateur — who passed away in 2023 — revealed that he'd been sipping a tequila on the rocks and "a lot of water" at a recent party, rather than the expected margarita. And the reason? "I don't do sugar anymore. No sugar and no carbs. Except on Sunday."

Buffett elaborated on this in a 2020 USA Today interview, where he said that "Margaritas have gotten very sweet. I like real lime juice; I don't like a lot of sugar." Buffett then doubled down by sharing that he was watching an episode of "Queer Eye," where someone was using "bad tequila and Mountain Dew" to make their own version of a margarita. "And I went, 'That's way too far, I'd never do that.' But good tequila and a lime, yes."