Jimmy Buffett's Go-To Drink Wasn't A Margarita, It Was This
When Jimmy Buffett released "Margaritaville" in 1977, he probably didn't expect his song about tropical escapism and a broken flip-flop to spawn an entire lifestyle brand. But in the decades since, "Margaritaville" has gone on to lend its name to resorts, home goods, retirement communities, and a popular restaurant chain best known for its margaritas. So it might be a surprise that Buffett actually switched to a different kind of tequila drink — and it didn't require any orange liqueur or even searching for that infamous lost shaker of salt.
In a 2018 New York Times profile, the late singer-songwriter and restaurateur — who passed away in 2023 — revealed that he'd been sipping a tequila on the rocks and "a lot of water" at a recent party, rather than the expected margarita. And the reason? "I don't do sugar anymore. No sugar and no carbs. Except on Sunday."
Buffett elaborated on this in a 2020 USA Today interview, where he said that "Margaritas have gotten very sweet. I like real lime juice; I don't like a lot of sugar." Buffett then doubled down by sharing that he was watching an episode of "Queer Eye," where someone was using "bad tequila and Mountain Dew" to make their own version of a margarita. "And I went, 'That's way too far, I'd never do that.' But good tequila and a lime, yes."
Drink like Jimmy Buffett did in his later years
At first glance, Jimmy Buffett's drink may seem a little intense, especially if you've only ever done shots of tequila at a bar. However, sipping a tequila on the rocks provides a different experience, as pouring it over ice can make the spirit sweeter and easier to drink.
There are six different types of tequila, all made from Blue Weber agave. That said, Buffett was right to say good tequila matters, so stick with 100 percent agave tequilas and avoid mixtos, which only need 51 percent agave sugars and have additives that don't allow you to fully taste the nuanced flavors of the tequila. Many people also prefer aged tequilas, since the oak barrel-aging process makes for a smoother sip with more depth and complexity; though crisp, young blancos can be refreshing on hot days.
Of the aged tequilas, reposados are a popular option, as the spirit spends at least two months in barrels, where it develops warm honey and caramel notes while still retaining its agave flavor. Añejos are aged for one to three years, leading to a rich flavor profile of toasted oak, chocolate, and spice. Meanwhile, extra añejos spend over three years in barrels and take on even deeper notes of dark chocolate, dried fruit, and sweet spices. Adding a lime wedge à la Buffet takes some of the edge off for a more refreshing sip. So next time you're at Margaritaville, order a tequila on the rocks. After all, it's always five o'clock somewhere.