Why You Should Bypass The Classic Cocktail At This Popular Chain If You Want A Serious Buzz

Most chain restaurants make signature drinks a part of the experience. A trip to Texas Roadhouse wouldn't be the same without an enormous chalice full of the chain's Legend Margarita. And an entire era at Applebee's was defined by its $1 Long Island Teas promotion. But at Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, the signature drink — aka, the margarita – is the experience. It's a fact that makes it that much harder to accept that the chain's centerpiece beverage may not be the best pick for buzz-seeking diners. That would be the Incommunicado.

The entire concept of Margaritaville is built upon the tequila-infused margarita, starting with the name itself. In the heart of the eatery, a giant blender fills with the boozy beverage every hour, on the hour. Of course, the menu is also overflowing with a variety of margarita blends at all times. We counted offerings in the double digits, served both frozen and on the rocks, and featuring flavors like blueberry pomegranate, mango, watermelon, and the classic Perfect Margarita. It almost seems like a crime not to slip into that margarita state of mind on your trip to the restaurant — and we're not saying there's anything wrong with those margaritas. But, for anyone looking to get the most booze for their buck, they should take the cocktail road less traveled by reaching for the Incommunicado, a drink that far outpaces the margarita in terms of the amount of alcohol in the glass.