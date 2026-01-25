Why You Should Bypass The Classic Cocktail At This Popular Chain If You Want A Serious Buzz
Most chain restaurants make signature drinks a part of the experience. A trip to Texas Roadhouse wouldn't be the same without an enormous chalice full of the chain's Legend Margarita. And an entire era at Applebee's was defined by its $1 Long Island Teas promotion. But at Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, the signature drink — aka, the margarita – is the experience. It's a fact that makes it that much harder to accept that the chain's centerpiece beverage may not be the best pick for buzz-seeking diners. That would be the Incommunicado.
The entire concept of Margaritaville is built upon the tequila-infused margarita, starting with the name itself. In the heart of the eatery, a giant blender fills with the boozy beverage every hour, on the hour. Of course, the menu is also overflowing with a variety of margarita blends at all times. We counted offerings in the double digits, served both frozen and on the rocks, and featuring flavors like blueberry pomegranate, mango, watermelon, and the classic Perfect Margarita. It almost seems like a crime not to slip into that margarita state of mind on your trip to the restaurant — and we're not saying there's anything wrong with those margaritas. But, for anyone looking to get the most booze for their buck, they should take the cocktail road less traveled by reaching for the Incommunicado, a drink that far outpaces the margarita in terms of the amount of alcohol in the glass.
Pick a buzzy Incommunicado cocktail at Margaritaville
Most of Margaritaville's margaritas contain one or maybe two types of tequila, oftentimes accompanied by a flavored liqueur like Cointreau or Orange Curaçao. It's a respectable amount of alcohol, but it's nothing compared to what you'll find hiding inside the chain's Incommunicado cocktail. Listed on the menu as a Boat Drink, this menacing beverage boasts a total of five different shots of liquor. It starts with a triple threat of Margaritaville's signature spirits, including its gold tequila, silver rum, and special recipe triple sec. Then, as if that weren't enough, Wheatly Vodka and gin are both poured in for good measure. Shake them all up with a house sweet and sour, cranberry juice, pineapple juice, and a splash of grenadine, and there you have it: the unbeatably boozy Incommunicado.
The word Incommunicado means being unable to communicate with others. And after hearing the list of ingredients, that name absolutely makes sense. It's also important to note that the cocktail is served on the rocks. This means that as your rocks melt, the drink becomes more quaffable, while the alcohol content stays the same. That makes the Incommunicado deceptively dangerous. It can go down smooth, yet still pack a five-shot punch that puts the margarita to shame.
You can choose to vacation at Margaritaville however you please. All we'll say is remember to enjoy the restaurant's strongest cocktail responsibly — or else, you may end up losing more than just your shaker of salt.