10 Of The Strongest Cocktails You Can Get At Popular Chain Restaurants

It's safe to say that one of the most stressful parts of eating out is choosing a drink. It's the first question the server asks when they come to your table, and the first thing you taste that sets the mood for your dining experience. When it comes to ordering an alcoholic beverage, chain restaurants almost always have a selection of beer and wine, but the cocktail menus are what really set them apart. We particularly like looking at the unique specialty creations, with the strongest among them containing at least three types of alcohol. These are perfect choices for those who prefer something more potent to accompany their meals, and the exact recipes can't be found anywhere else.

These 10 chain restaurants have hit the bullseye with signature cocktails that are sure to put hair on your chest, but it's important to note that these menus are always changing. If any of these drinks stand out to you, be sure to try them out ASAP, because they may not be available forever. The cocktails on this list were chosen based on the number of different types of alcohols used, and not because of the exact alcohol by volume (ABV) of each drink. Unfortunately, we can't know for sure what the exact ABV is without having access to their prized recipes, but either way, you can trust that each of these chain-specific cocktails will leave an impression in one way or another.