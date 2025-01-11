If You're Only Ordering One Margarita At Texas Roadhouse, This Should Be It

Margaritas are a classic drink that you can order at any bar or restaurant, but that doesn't mean every bartender can beautifully capture the simplicity of this cocktail. This is especially true when complex flavor profiles are added to this otherwise straightforward beverage. Thankfully, one chain restaurant really excels at making standout margaritas, and that's Texas Roadhouse. Yes, the restaurant known for everyone's favorite menu item — dinner rolls made from scratch — can also make an outstanding cocktail. Although not all of its margaritas are perfectly balanced, there's one that stands out from the rest, and it's known as the Legend. In fact, Tasting Table even ranked it as the best margarita at Texas Roadhouse.

Advertisement

The Legend is unlike any margarita you've had before. Normally, to craft the perfect margarita you need tequila, triple sec, and lime juice, plus salt along the rim of the cocktail glass. Most margaritas are made with blanco tequila because of its signature notes of agave and subtle sweetness. Simple and effective, this method is also incredibly easy to customize with flavored syrups and spices. Texas Roadhouse takes this formula and expands upon it with the Legend. Instead of one top-shelf tequila, it uses three. Yes, Texas Roadhouse mixes three different tequilas together with Grand Marnier to create a drink with a flavor profile that's uniquely its own.