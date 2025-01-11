If You're Only Ordering One Margarita At Texas Roadhouse, This Should Be It
Margaritas are a classic drink that you can order at any bar or restaurant, but that doesn't mean every bartender can beautifully capture the simplicity of this cocktail. This is especially true when complex flavor profiles are added to this otherwise straightforward beverage. Thankfully, one chain restaurant really excels at making standout margaritas, and that's Texas Roadhouse. Yes, the restaurant known for everyone's favorite menu item — dinner rolls made from scratch — can also make an outstanding cocktail. Although not all of its margaritas are perfectly balanced, there's one that stands out from the rest, and it's known as the Legend. In fact, Tasting Table even ranked it as the best margarita at Texas Roadhouse.
The Legend is unlike any margarita you've had before. Normally, to craft the perfect margarita you need tequila, triple sec, and lime juice, plus salt along the rim of the cocktail glass. Most margaritas are made with blanco tequila because of its signature notes of agave and subtle sweetness. Simple and effective, this method is also incredibly easy to customize with flavored syrups and spices. Texas Roadhouse takes this formula and expands upon it with the Legend. Instead of one top-shelf tequila, it uses three. Yes, Texas Roadhouse mixes three different tequilas together with Grand Marnier to create a drink with a flavor profile that's uniquely its own.
What makes the Legend the best margarita at Texas Roadhouse?
For this margarita, Texas Roadhouse uses a combination of Patrón Silver, Patrón Reposado, and Patrón Añejo. This tequila trio actually works surprisingly well to make a deliciously uniform drink. That's because each tequila has its own unique flavor that complements the others. They work so well together that upon first sip, you might not even know this cocktail features three tequilas.
Aged for two months to a year in an oak barrel, reposado has notes of vanilla, pepper, smoke, and citrus. By itself, this flavor combo can take any traditional or frozen margarita to the next level. Known for being sweeter than reposado, añejo has a rich, caramel taste. It's usually aged for up to three years, and during this time it develops a complex flavor profile that features hints of the other liquors that once occupied its barrel. On its own, however, this tequila isn't suitable for cocktails because its complexity can overpower delicate mixed drinks.
The Patrón Silver and Patrón Reposado help tone down the robust flavor of Patrón Añejo. Together, these tequilas create a well-balanced drink and don't compete for your taste buds' attention. Accompanied by Grand Marnier, Texas Roadhouse's signature margarita sour, and a dusting of black lava salt on the rim, the Legend is in a league of its own. The bitterness and sweet, flavorful undertones of honey, vanilla, and toasted oak from the Grand Marnier offers the right amount of sourness while adding even more depth to the flavor profile of each tequila.