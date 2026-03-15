If You Spot This At A Pizzeria, Think Twice Before Ordering A Slice

In a classic slice shop, you approach the display window, point to the pie you want, and the person behind the counter transfers that already-cooked slice back into an industrial oven to reheat. Maybe the pizzeria will offer specialty pies like buffalo chicken, vodka rig, or spinach and artichoke. Maybe it'll just serve cheese and pepperoni. What's certain, though, is that it's worth taking a closer look behind that display window before you order. Even bad pizza is (usually) still better than no pizza, but if the slices in the case are dry or unappetizing-looking, it's a red flag.

Not only is scabby-looking cheese off-putting, but it can also indicate that the pizza has been left in the case too long or not properly stored. As a general rule, cooked pizza (even plain cheese slices) can safely sit out for just two hours before running the risk of foodborne illness. Commercial display cases in the U.S. are often heated to a holding temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. On top of this holding temp, it's customary industry practice to toss a slice back into the oven for roughly one minute as a final "freshening up" before selling, thereby redistributing the oils and transforming the texture from potentially-rubbery to crisp. A trip through an ultra-hot commercial oven can work wonders, bordering on magic, to revive a wilted slice. But, ultimately, a little reheat action can only do so much. If the displayed slices don't inspire appetite at eye level, try another pizzeria.