How A Slice Relates To The Subway: NYC's Long-Standing 'Pizza Principle' Explained

On December 31, 2025, New York's MTA system said "so long" to its iconic yellow MetroCards. Tap-and-go fare technology is usurping paper cards — the fiercely protected wallet fixture and symbol of the "I am a New Yorker" title that millions of stubborn passengers protect just as fiercely. Now, instead of singing "My, My MetroCard," New Yorkers are (apparently) singing "My, my $3 single-ride subway fare." NYC subway fare jumped up to a record-high $3 on January 4, and it's a grim figure for pizza-lovers.

The "Pizza Principle" is an unofficial, decades-old metric for gauging the cost of living in New York City. Per the principle, a slice and a single ride on public transit clock in around the same price. But, in recent years, breakneck inflation has outpaced even America's most hustle-and-bustle metropolis. Woe to foodies in all five boroughs, as the average price-per-slice has disproportionately surpassed subway fare.

The previous most recent fare increase, a raise from $2.75 to $2.90, took place in 2023. In light of the jump to $3, however, it looks like the Pizza Principle is once again restoring parity and catching up with the rate of food inflation. (Balance can be a bad thing sometimes, we guess?) While subway fare and pizza are still not equal in 2026, they're getting closer, which means a lot more than a couple cents for inflation and life in NYC.