When It's A Red Flag To See A Full Pie In A Pizza Shop's Display Case

Some say that even bad pizza is still pretty good pizza. While that may be true to some degree, it's never bad to try to get the best pizza you can. If you're in a pizza shop looking for a slice and you see a whole pizza in the display case later in the day, it's worth taking a closer look before ordering it. There are a few reasons a whole pizza may be a red flag you want to avoid in your quest for the perfect slice, chief among them the fact that the pie may have been sitting there for a long time.

If you hit up your favorite pizza spot during the dinner or lunch rush, there's a good chance you're getting a fresh pie, and you won't have much to worry about. But if it's later in the day, maybe just before dinner or well past it, there's a chance that pizza was fired a couple of hours ago. You're going to need to take a close look for signs of freshness.

If the glass of the display case has visible condensation around the pizza, that's a good sign it's fresh from the oven and worth your money. Even if that's not the case, you can look for a glossy sheen of fresh oil on top, which indicates it was recently cooked. The longer a pizza stays out, the more the cheese and fats will congeal and develop a flat appearance.