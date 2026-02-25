The Pizzeria Menu Red Flag Most People Mistake For A Perk

Even bad pizza can still be good, but nobody wants to spend money at a subpar pizzeria when so many places do it right. That's why it really helps to know the 13 pizzeria red flags that could indicate more than a bad slide — especially ones that you can spot before you even take a seat at a table. When The Takeout spoke to the 2023 Pizza Maker of the Year and owner of Napoli on the Road, Michele Pascarella, about pizza shop red flags, she said a big one is a long menu.

Having a lot of choices may sound like a good thing, but Pascarella said, "If you see a long list of pizzas, it may suggest a lack of focus or attention to quality." She went on to explain that, "A limited, curated selection typically indicates more research and care put into each pizza, which often reflects a higher standard of craftsmanship." Having far too many specialty pizzas on the menu is a sign that the restaurant is probably just throwing them at the wall to see what sticks.

You want any food menu — including one at a pizzeria — to have some intentionality behind it. When you see a unique combo of toppings, you want to know the owner or chef really thought about it and worked hard to develop it. But when you see 40 different options rattled off, it can be a sign that none of them are really that special.