The Best Pizza In New York, Hands Down
Outside of Italy, New York is arguably the most famous home of pizza. And of all the different styles you encounter while there, New York-style pizza is about as iconic as it comes. There's a slice shop on every New York City street corner, many of which are great. So, to be crowned the best pizzeria in New York is a feat of gargantuan proportions. Tasting Table crowned L'Industrie as the best pizza in New York hands down, both in the city and greater state itself. And we aren't alone in our opinion. Long a New York staple, L'Industrie has captured the hearts and stomachs of native New Yorkers and outsiders alike.
Opening in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2017, L'Industrie's Tuscan owner Massimo Laveglia artfully combined the high quality of ingredients involved in Italian pizza-making with the execution and cooking techniques of a classic New York slice. The dough at L'Industrie uses a 3-day cold fermentation process, resulting in the lightest, airiest crust that's perfectly chewy and crispy. And while you can get a cheese or a pepperoni slice, some of L'Industrie's signature pies have fancy ingredient combinations like the fig jam and bacon, and the slice with creamy dollops of burrata finished with basil.
Not only is L'Industrie's Williamsburg location among the best pizzerias in its New York City borough, but the newer location in the West Village is one of the best slice shops in Manhattan. But L'Industrie's lore has crossed oceans too, as it was impressively deemed the best street pizza in the 2025 Best Pizza Awards in Milan.
L'Industrie has quickly become a hotspot for locals and tourists alike
L'Industrie offers the classic New York slice, with their flagship location located in Brooklyn. Believe it or not, though, Brooklyn-style pizza is actually in a class of its own, characterized by simpler toppings, an even thinner, crispier crust with a larger size circumference, and a provolone and mozzarella blend for the cheese layer. What makes New York-style pizza so unique is the perfectly balanced chewy, slightly crispy, and foldable crust, not to mention the by-the-slice ordering custom that allows you to have multiple different topping combinations in one sitting.
And L'Industrie is at the top of the New York-style pizza game, with slices that attract tourists, locals, and even celebrities like Bobby Flay. New Yorkers have been blown away by L'Industrie's pizza since the super popular slice shop's debut. One customer even deemed L'Industrie "easily the best pizza in Brooklyn" since each element is so perfectly executed. According to their glowing Google review, "The sauce is exactly what it should be...clean and simple, and made from quality tomatoes." Likewise, "The cheese-to-sauce ratio was perfect and the crust was super thin with crunch."
If you're in Brooklyn or Manhattan, L'Industrie is definitely worth the long lines. It has become a tourist destination, but out-of-towners can still order pizza in NYC like locals. Just keep your order simple and to the point. And when in double, get the cheese slice.