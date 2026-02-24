Outside of Italy, New York is arguably the most famous home of pizza. And of all the different styles you encounter while there, New York-style pizza is about as iconic as it comes. There's a slice shop on every New York City street corner, many of which are great. So, to be crowned the best pizzeria in New York is a feat of gargantuan proportions. Tasting Table crowned L'Industrie as the best pizza in New York hands down, both in the city and greater state itself. And we aren't alone in our opinion. Long a New York staple, L'Industrie has captured the hearts and stomachs of native New Yorkers and outsiders alike.

Opening in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2017, L'Industrie's Tuscan owner Massimo Laveglia artfully combined the high quality of ingredients involved in Italian pizza-making with the execution and cooking techniques of a classic New York slice. The dough at L'Industrie uses a 3-day cold fermentation process, resulting in the lightest, airiest crust that's perfectly chewy and crispy. And while you can get a cheese or a pepperoni slice, some of L'Industrie's signature pies have fancy ingredient combinations like the fig jam and bacon, and the slice with creamy dollops of burrata finished with basil.

Not only is L'Industrie's Williamsburg location among the best pizzerias in its New York City borough, but the newer location in the West Village is one of the best slice shops in Manhattan. But L'Industrie's lore has crossed oceans too, as it was impressively deemed the best street pizza in the 2025 Best Pizza Awards in Milan.