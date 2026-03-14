Japanese Cheesecake Is A 2-Ingredient, No-Bake Treat That's Endlessly Customizable

There are an astounding number of cheesecake varieties out there, from the classic and dense New York-style to the unique Basque cheesecake. If you've been spending any amount of time on the food side of social media, you've probably noticed that there has been another type of cheesecake making its rounds: Japanese-style cheesecake.

It's kind of like a pseudo-cheesecake — more so than other no-bake varieties. Our own two-ingredient version of it doesn't even require cream cheese. Instead, shortbread cookies are set into a vat of Greek yogurt and allowed to sit overnight so that they can soften. The result is a creamy, cheesecake-like dessert packed with protein and endless customization options. You can swap out the full-fat Greek yogurt with an even higher-protein option, or use small yogurt cups to make a quick, cheesecake-inspired breakfast to enjoy on the way to work or class. The shortbread imparts a buttery flavor to this dessert, but you aren't limited to this popular cookie variety.