Japanese Cheesecake Is A 2-Ingredient, No-Bake Treat That's Endlessly Customizable
There are an astounding number of cheesecake varieties out there, from the classic and dense New York-style to the unique Basque cheesecake. If you've been spending any amount of time on the food side of social media, you've probably noticed that there has been another type of cheesecake making its rounds: Japanese-style cheesecake.
It's kind of like a pseudo-cheesecake — more so than other no-bake varieties. Our own two-ingredient version of it doesn't even require cream cheese. Instead, shortbread cookies are set into a vat of Greek yogurt and allowed to sit overnight so that they can soften. The result is a creamy, cheesecake-like dessert packed with protein and endless customization options. You can swap out the full-fat Greek yogurt with an even higher-protein option, or use small yogurt cups to make a quick, cheesecake-inspired breakfast to enjoy on the way to work or class. The shortbread imparts a buttery flavor to this dessert, but you aren't limited to this popular cookie variety.
Endless customization options await
Since there are only two ingredients required for this recipe, the opportunities for customization abound. We use plain, unflavored yogurt for our recipe, but you could always give it a simple upgrade by swapping it out for a variety like strawberry or cherry, as these are popular cheesecake additions. If you want to take a step beyond that, try adding a bit of canned pie filling to your bowl for a burst of fruity flavor.
The shortbreads are buttery, but they are far from the only type of cookie that you can use. Biscoff cookies, for one, are known for their cinnamony flavor and warm undercurrents, which would pair especially well with a creamy, full-fat yogurt. Add a swirl of cookie butter if you're feeling particularly festive. Chocolate sandwich cookies are another viable option, as they'll soften into the Greek yogurt and infuse every bite with a chocolatey flavor. So what are you waiting for? Dive into this trend and check out our two-ingredient Japanese cheesecake recipe here.