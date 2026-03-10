8 Best Affordable Matcha Brands, According To Experts

There's a lot to love about matcha. It's a slow-burning source of caffeine compared to coffee that's simultaneously earthy and sweet, and it's brimming with antioxidants. But one thing's for certain: Becoming a fan of this coveted green powder can have you shelling out more money than you initially anticipated. Matcha prices are steadily rising as worldwide demand increases and shortages occur in Japan. Now, more than ever, it's important to buy ethically, as well as rationally for your budget.

We spoke to two experts to learn about a handful of the more affordable matcha products on the market, as well as to better understand the factors influencing their price. Nethra Rajendran is the Beverage Experience Developer at Oatly and the host of the "Sustainability Defined" podcast, a platform she has previously used to discuss matcha. Also providing commentary is Will Shurz, co-owner of Methodical Coffee, a company that roasts coffee and sells teas, including a ceremonial-grade matcha and a soon-to-be-released cafe matcha. Methodical Coffee also runs cafes with a special emphasis on relationships and intentionality.

We've organized these products from least to most expensive, though all are considered affordable by market standards. As we'll explain, the flavor profile of each matcha is unique, so don't hesitate to sample a few before settling on a favorite! Finally, we included both ceremonial and culinary grade matcha. "Ceremonial grade tea refers to the first harvest right after the spring rains," Rajendran explained. Those are typically the most prized leaves, but she stressed that even culinary grade matcha that's derived from later harvests can be wonderful.