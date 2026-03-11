15 Must-Visit Craft Beer Tasting Events In 2026
Large scale beer festivals offer more than just lively spaces to gulp familiar and innovative brews. They're also interactive experiences combining craftsmanship, community spirit, engaging competitions, and live entertainment. There may be major prizes to win, informative workshops, and an array of mouthwatering food trucks, as well. And while most people have heard of Oktoberfest in Munich (arguably the world's most popular beer event), what about craft beer celebrations that cater to both industry professionals and enthusiastic aficionados?
As a reminder, there are key differences between regular and craft beer in terms of ingredients, flavors, and scale of operations. The former is generally mass-produced and often prioritizes cost efficiency (like focusing on water content over grains). The latter, meanwhile, is manufactured in smaller, independent breweries, often utilizing premium hops, malt, yeast, fruits, and spices. These are used to create a diverse range of flavors, like the most popular style of craft beer in the U.S. : India pale ale.
With that in mind, let's discuss some exciting upcoming craft beer tasting events across North America and Europe. These tastings — all of which take place between March 20 to December 10, 2026 — range from specialized, regional gatherings to massive venues with international artisan brewers and tourists. If you're looking to make the rest of 2026 a year of sips and smiles, here are the must-visit craft beer tastings happening this year.
Saint-Malo Craft Beer Expo (Saint-Malo, France) - March 20-22
On the northwest coast of France lies the picturesque town of Saint-Malo, a rocky island with fairytale movie vibes. This charming tourist destination is home to the annual Craft Beer Expo, which boasts the title of the Brittany region's very first trade fair for artisan beer.
Located near the historic center and beach, this three day event features workshops, an exhibit, and conferences on top of showcasing brews from France and other countries. You can pair your pours with bites from food trucks representing the area's restaurants and vendors — be it gourmet cheeses or oysters. There's also an amateur brewing competition for specific styles of beer, including French Pale Ale, so make sure to review our essential tips for the novice homebrewer. Each entry will be judged for style conformity, balance, and off-flavors.
The first day is generally reserved for invited or registered industry professionals, from brewers to distributors, wine sellers, and bartenders. Saturday and Sunday, however, are open to the general public, and while single day tickets are available, a weekend pass offers better value.
Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest (Suwanee, GA) - March 21
Nestled some 30 miles north of Atlanta, scenic and friendly Suwanee, Georgia doesn't just offer some of the best Chicago-style pizza outside of Chicago. It's also been hosting the Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest since 2011, voted the country's top beer festival by USA Today in 2022 and 2025.
General admission tickets give visitors access to unlimited samples of more than 400 American craft beers, not to mention wines, fun lawn games like giant Jenga, and live music. This year, scheduled participants include Wicked Weed Brewing, Dogfish Head, and Austin Eastciders. Anyone interested in attending will also want to lock in a lower ticket price by securing their pass early.
As for the VIP experience, it guarantees early entry, limited-edition and rare beers, private restrooms (an undoubtedly welcome upgrade from long porta-potty lines), and a festival t-shirt. The venue also features food vendors and restaurants from Atlanta, as well as special deals and giveaways.
Great Vegas Festival of Beer (Las Vegas, NV) - March 28
Las Vegas boasts some of the largest buffets in the U.S., as well as massive industry-related events year-round — like the Great Vegas Festival of Beer. Established in 2011, this downtown Sin City extravaganza has previously been featured in the Los Angeles Times and Las Vegas Weekly, among others. All scheduled activities and experiences happen rain or shine, including food trucks, live music, karaoke, and silent disco at this high-energy, art-filled gathering.
Now, you'll need to secure your tickets online beforehand, because last minute sales won't be possible at the door. The festival can also be accessed with three pier tickets: general admission, early entry, and VIP. The general ticket includes unlimited craft beer, cider, and seltzer, as well as entry to the Motley Disco. Early access tickets allow for special beer tastings in addition to the other perks. Meanwhile, the VIP lounge offers a more premium experience spanning rare pours, cocktails, and scrumptious bites, with VIP chefs like Lili Barajas (and her exquisite plant-based tacos) scheduled to appear.
Barcelona Beer Festival (Barcelona, Spain) - April 10-12
Billed as "the biggest annual craft beer celebration in Southern Europe," the Barcelona Beer Festival consists of three days of libations, pairing shows, competitions, table and arcade games, live bands, and DJ performances. Founded in 2012, it's held at Hall 2 in Fira Montjuïc, a historic exhibition space that's part of Fira de Barcelona, a premier player in the trade show industry.
This year, the festival's gastro-cultural activities include craft beer and charcuterie pairings, American beer and chocolate combinations, Brazilian and Polish brands, live cooking with beer, and the art of balancing brews with spiciness. If you're unsure where to start with your beer tastings, look for staff members in yellow vests for recommendations.
Visitors will also enjoy a curated selection of gourmet food trucks with many vegetarian and vegan options — along with suggested beer parings. For instance, you might be tempted by Rooster & Bubbles' scrumptious rotisseries chicken croquettes, Osaka Bang's octopus balls, or Pulponeta's Madrid-style squid sandwich.
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival (Atlantic City, NJ) - April 10-11
As a top-tier destination for nightlife, casino gaming, and scenic waterfront dining, Atlantic City is a suitable choice for hosting an annual celebration of craft brews and eclectic artists like the Beer and Music Festival. Established in 2006, the latter gathers over 18,000 attendees at the Atlantic Convention Center to sample more than 400 beers from around the world. Whippany-based Double Tap Brewing, for example, produces a full-bodied chocolate and orange stout, while Snouts and Stouts Brewing offers sugar-free fruity seltzers.
Unfortunately, it looks like 2026 will be the last call for this widely popular celebration. Nevertheless, this final run is the perfect excuse to splurge on a VIP pass and enjoy perks like restrooms, snacks, bottled water, and a swag bag. On a brighter note, in honor of the festival's 20th anniversary/finale, an additional event, the Rare Beer Festival, will be held at the Anchor Rock Club. Some 350 guests will get to sample a rare selection of the region's exceptional small-batch and cellar-aged beers.
Mikro's 11th Annual Greenhouse Beer Festival (Cheshire, CT) - April 12
April can be chilly and wet in the town of Cheshire in central Connecticut. For this reason, Mikro's 11th Annual Greenhouse Beer Festival has invited beer enthusiasts to its annual beer-tasting gathering in the warmth of Michael's Greenhouses. Located in Hamden, Mikro Depot is a beloved bar and brunch spot renowned for its cheese pretzels, Tex-Mex dishes, woodfired pizzas, and artisan brews on tap.
As for the festival's venue, it was established in 1969, and is considered one of Connecticut's biggest state-of-the-art glasshouses. As such, this unique event offers a lovely combination of vibrant blooming flowers and exceptional crafts from more than 50 regional brewers. Three ticket options are available: designated driver, which only covers admission; general admission, which includes glassware and tastings; and VIP. Additionally, all proceeds from this festival will support regional charities.
Brewgaloo Craft Beer Festival (Raleigh, NC) - April 24-25
Held in the downtown area of Raleigh (North Carolina's capital city), Brewgaloo Craft Beer Festival is recognized as the state's largest booze bash. It's also been voted twice by USA Today as the nation's greatest beer festival.
More than 60,000 attendees from all over the U.S. and beyond are expected, where they'll discover dozens of local food vendors and artisans, as well as exceptional sour, rare, and barrel-aged beers. Local bands and DJs will also be performing on multiple stages, though the exact lineup hasn't been finalized as of this writing; last year's lineup featured SouLe & The SuperBand, Blue Sky Crying, and DJ Baptiste.
Touted in Visit Raleigh and Upstate Beer Tourist, Brewgaloo is lauded for its robust pours, efficient staff, and electric crowd. And while general admission to this massive two day event is completely free, paid tickets are still needed to sample the offerings of over 110 craft brewers from across the state. Also keep in mind that the Friday Night Kickoff Party offers unlimited 3-ounce samples of exceptional releases that won't be available at the Saturday Street Fest. Plus, don't forget to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated for an enjoyable experience.
Calgary International Beerfest (Calgary, Canada) - May 1-2
Hailed as the largest of its kind in Canada, the Calgary International Beerfest, in the province of Alberta, showcases more than 700 beers from over 200 breweries (plus a mead and cider selection). Visitors will discover brands like the Airdrie-based 948 Brewing Company, known for its experimental releases, or the family-operated Yellow Dog Brewing and its award-winning Shake a Paw Smoked Porter, enhanced with chocolate and coffee. Visitors can discover emerging brands, as well as sample offerings from Calgary's pubs and restaurants. They'll be able to learn about pairings, attend seminars led by master brewers, and catch sports events, bands, and DJs.
This event is held at Stampede Park's BMO Center, and can be accessed with four types of passes: general admission, general admission package, VIP admission, and VIP package. The latter offers the most benefits, such as early entry through a different entrance, private washrooms, and access to the seminars and the after party. Budget-conscious attendees may want to visit the official website for discount codes.
Budapest Beer Week (Budapest, Hungary) - May 4-10
Budapest is Hungary's capital city, and it goes all out with a seven day bash at different venues showcasing European, Canadian, and American brands during its world-famous Budapest Beer Week. This caters to the public and professionals alike, and unlike other massive beer festivals, it's both dog and family-friendly.
Budapest Beer Week features various brews on tap, unlimited tastings at Dürer Kert all weekend long, street food, live underground music, and DJ performances. The 2026 edition's participants include Arpus from Latvia, Counterpart from Canada, Mortalis from the U.S., Nolia from England, and Seven Island from Greece. Multiple ticket categories are also available, but make sure to subscribe to the newsletter to unlock discounts and VIP rewards.
For instance, a single Friday pass offers an official beer glass, six hours of unlimited tastings, in-person meetings with international brewers, access to one afterparty, and 10% discount on all draft beers. As for the imperial package, it includes access to both afterparties as well as 10% discount on merchandise and draft, canned, and bottled beers.
Swansea Craft Brew Festival (Swansea, Wales) - May 30
The southwestern coastal city of Swansea – the second-largest municipality in Wales — is situated along the Bristol Channel. It's holding the 2026 edition of the Craft Brew Festival at Victoria Park's historic Patti Pavilion, a local institution for entertainment and live acts. This event is only scheduled for five hours in the afternoon, but it will reward attendees with a souvenir cup for sampling bottomless craft beer from over 15 breweries, non-alcoholic draft beer, mulled wine, cider, prosecco, and soft drinks. Gluten-free beers and bites are also available.
As for the VIP pass, it unlocks private, early entry as well as a tote bag and priority seating. In parallel, guests will be treated to party music, confetti cannons, giveaways, fun games, informative exchanges with master brewers, and live acoustic bands. While we don't know the 2026 artists, last year's lineup included Tweke, The Low Down Dirty Dog Blues Band, and The Currants.
Vermont Brewers Festival (Burlington, VT) - July 17-18
Located in northwestern Vermont, the city of Burlington has been hosting the famous Vermont Brewers Festival since 1991 on the shores of the scenic Lake Champlain at Waterfront Park. Organized by the Vermont Brewers Association, this lively, open-air event runs for three days (rain or shine). It showcases dozens of brands from the state and beyond, such as Foley Brothers Brewing, Mothership Brewery, Ten Bends Beer, and Rutland Beer Works.
Another key attraction of this event is the panel discussions at the Fermentation Tent experience. These will be moderated by Jordan Barry, a writer for Seven Days (AKA Burlington's alt-weekly publication), and feature brewers, marketers, and a James Beard Award-nominated chef in Cara Chigazola Tobin.
Keep in mind that tickets, which involve bracelets with pull tabs for drinks, won't drop until May 1, and that the festival's exclusive merchandise is only available through pre-order. As for Canadian residents, they're particularly encouraged to attend and have been given a dedicated admission line. They can even purchase their passes at par to avoid the currency conversion penalty, provided they carry proof of residency.
London Craft Beer Festival (London, England) - July 17-18
Established in 2013 by We Are Beer, the company behind a similar event in Bristol, the London Craft Beer Festival will take place at Southwark Park in 2026. Previous iterations were held at the Tobacco Dock in East London and Magazine London in Greenwich, but the move was necessary because its growing popularity warranted a larger venue.
This year, the festival offers an all-inclusive pass for more than 800 beers and ciders from over 100 UK and international brands, such as Verdant, Deya, and Tiny Rebel. Those unlimited libations cover the latest flavors and styles as well as a souvenir glass. Larger pours, however, will be charged.
Visitors will also be treated to live bands and DJs, food from the city's acclaimed restaurants, and discussions with masters of the trade. Keep in mind that on the opening day, the trade slot, aimed exclusively at industry professionals, will start as early as 10 a.m., while the general public is only welcome from 5:30 p.m.
Great American Beer Festival (Denver, CO) - October 10-11
Founded in Boulder in 1982, the aptly named Great American Beer Festival gathers thousands of brewers from all over the nation and beyond. In 2026, this massive event will be moving from the Colorado Convention Center in Denver to the Levitt Pavilion — a lush space offering panoramic skyline vistas, outdoor tastings, and an amphitheater. Tickets won't drop until June, so make sure to join the mailing list; an upgraded pass is also available for food and craft beer pairings. As for this year's pour list, it includes 3 Floyds Brewing from Indiana, Lagunitas Brewing Company from California, Martin House Brewing from Texas, and Roadhouse Brewing from Wyoming.
On top of the above, a beer and cider competition for various styles will be held, during which judges will hand out gold, silver, and bronze medals. You can catch a livestream of the ceremony on the last day. Last year, an American Amber Lager from Grand Rapids, an American Cream Ale from Salt Lake City, and an American Fruit Beer from Portland were named among the gold medalists.
Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Beer (Chicago, IL) - November 13
Billed as the largest of its kind in North America, the Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Beer (or FoBAB for short) is held at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago and offers a unique, exclusive experience. It's hosted by the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild and has previously been nominated by USA Today in the Best Beer Festival category. Each of the two main tasting sessions showcases more than 300 craft beers, meads, ciders, and perries. Most of those craft brews are aged in wood barrels, and several are produced specifically for this occasion.
Expert judges are expected to bestow awards across 13 different categories, such as specialty and experimental beers, blended beers, lagers, fruit beers, and barley wines. Last year's gold medalists included Full Mile Beer Co. and Kitchen, The Lost Abbey, and Black Horizon Brewing. Visitors, too, are encouraged to leave their mark by casting their votes for the Fan Favorite Award into one of the ballot boxes.
Brewbound Live (Los Angeles, CA) - December 9-10
Despite providing unrestricted access, Brewbound Live is a top-tier professional event that mainly targets industry specialists, such as brewers, distributors, suppliers, and investors. It will be held at the Marina del Rey Marriott (not far from Los Angeles International Airport), and isn't simply a consumer-driven experience. Instead, this gathering offers two days of networking opportunities for emerging and seasoned members of the alcoholic beverage field.
Of course, the general public is still welcome to participate in sampling the offerings of participants like Coronado Brewing, Big Grove Brewery, and Calicraft Brewing. Plus, panelists will address various key topics, leveraging data and real cases to inspire the brands in the audience to expand and navigate challenges. Past speakers included Leah Ashburn (owner of Highland Brewing Company), Rosalie Kennedy (director of marketing at Athletic Brewing), and Tate Huffard (CEO of Best Day Brewing).
Also worth mentioning is the Pitch Slam, which provides start-up brewers the opportunity to present promising products to experts, while also receiving direct, constructive feedback from the average consumer.