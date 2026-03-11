15 Must-Visit Craft Beer Tasting Events In 2026

Large scale beer festivals offer more than just lively spaces to gulp familiar and innovative brews. They're also interactive experiences combining craftsmanship, community spirit, engaging competitions, and live entertainment. There may be major prizes to win, informative workshops, and an array of mouthwatering food trucks, as well. And while most people have heard of Oktoberfest in Munich (arguably the world's most popular beer event), what about craft beer celebrations that cater to both industry professionals and enthusiastic aficionados?

As a reminder, there are key differences between regular and craft beer in terms of ingredients, flavors, and scale of operations. The former is generally mass-produced and often prioritizes cost efficiency (like focusing on water content over grains). The latter, meanwhile, is manufactured in smaller, independent breweries, often utilizing premium hops, malt, yeast, fruits, and spices. These are used to create a diverse range of flavors, like the most popular style of craft beer in the U.S. : India pale ale.

With that in mind, let's discuss some exciting upcoming craft beer tasting events across North America and Europe. These tastings — all of which take place between March 20 to December 10, 2026 — range from specialized, regional gatherings to massive venues with international artisan brewers and tourists. If you're looking to make the rest of 2026 a year of sips and smiles, here are the must-visit craft beer tastings happening this year.