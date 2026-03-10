11 Must-Visit Utah Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Between its recent rise to reality television fame, the state's distinctive dirty sodas going viral, and the mega-powerhouse that is Utah influencer culture taking over social media, the Beehive State is having a moment in the sun on a worldwide level. However, as a Utah-born food and travel writer, it's long been on my radar that my birth state's dining scene is capturing attention.

In fact, Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" show, hosted by Guy Fieri, has featured this landscape on many occasions for years, celebrating both the traditional cuisine like cheesy funeral potatoes as well as the best Utah foods that are breaking new ground. From excellent Indian eateries tucked away inside gas stations and canyon-side breakfast joints to Scandinavian cafes in the mountains, Utah restaurants are as diverse as they are reliably tasty.

It's upsetting that more non-Utahns don't understand just how great the food can be in the state (when it's not caged in green jello). While there are a lot of establishments where you can try it out, the restaurants featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" are great places to start. So, here are 11 must-visit Utah eateries that were shown on the show throughout the years and still deliver incredible food. I've tried many, but, as I'm no longer a resident, I've turned to Reddit, regional publications, social media, and online review sites to fill in the gaps. Each restaurant in this story serves great vibes and consistently high-quality, flavorful food.