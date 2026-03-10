11 Must-Visit Utah Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Between its recent rise to reality television fame, the state's distinctive dirty sodas going viral, and the mega-powerhouse that is Utah influencer culture taking over social media, the Beehive State is having a moment in the sun on a worldwide level. However, as a Utah-born food and travel writer, it's long been on my radar that my birth state's dining scene is capturing attention.
In fact, Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" show, hosted by Guy Fieri, has featured this landscape on many occasions for years, celebrating both the traditional cuisine like cheesy funeral potatoes as well as the best Utah foods that are breaking new ground. From excellent Indian eateries tucked away inside gas stations and canyon-side breakfast joints to Scandinavian cafes in the mountains, Utah restaurants are as diverse as they are reliably tasty.
It's upsetting that more non-Utahns don't understand just how great the food can be in the state (when it's not caged in green jello). While there are a lot of establishments where you can try it out, the restaurants featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" are great places to start. So, here are 11 must-visit Utah eateries that were shown on the show throughout the years and still deliver incredible food. I've tried many, but, as I'm no longer a resident, I've turned to Reddit, regional publications, social media, and online review sites to fill in the gaps. Each restaurant in this story serves great vibes and consistently high-quality, flavorful food.
El Salvador Los Primos (Multiple locations)
If you were going to pick just one hole-in-the-wall spot from "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" to visit, pick this one. El Salvador Los Primos, which includes a brick-and-mortar in Logan and a food truck that travels around Bear Lake and the region around Cache Valley, serves the best pupusas I've ever had, by far. These are the pupusas that I compare all others to, and I've yet to find ones that come even close.
They're perfectly golden and crispy on the outside, with a bit of a char, and on the inside, the smoky and savory fillings pack a punch. Piled high with the super tangy house curtido and delicious red hot sauce, it's an absolute masterpiece. Get the bean and cheese pupusas for an idyllic marriage of salty, creamy, and umami flavors. Order sides of rice and beans, chips and salsa, and fried plantains for what will likely be the best meal you've ever had. It's unbeatable.
Guy Fieri checked out El Salvador Los Primos in the "Lots of Latin" episode of season 31. Since then, it's won multiple Best of Northern Utah in various categories. As someone who's been a massive fan of this place since high school, and who's dubbed it the best restaurant for a post-Logan-Canyon-hike meal, I'd say that it's about time more people knew about this Cache Valley gem. It's worth planning an entire trip around; it's that good.
Multiple locations
Tandoori Oven in Logan
Tandoori Oven flies under the radar with tourists because it's housed in a gas station, but locals know that this is by far the best place to get Indian food. In fact, it's the best I've ever had (there's for sure a theme for that in Utah). Expect flawless stew dishes, spongy and warm naan, and flavorful Indian classics.
I recommend coming with a group so you can share and sample a lot of food. Start with samosas and onion bhaji before ordering a tandoori dish (the shrimp tandoori is the best), a masala or vindaloo (I like the vegetable vindaloo for extra spice), and a curry (the pineapple curries are heavenly for those who love a sweet and spicy situation). Make sure to ask for sides of onion salad, ginger garlic naan, papadam, mango chutney, and mixed pickles to go with everything.
Guy Fieri visited Tandoori Oven on episode 8 of season 31 titled "Mom and Dad." He (and locals) raved about the flavor-packed gravies and family recipes from Northern India. In fact, Food Network features the restaurant's famous chicken tikka masala recipe on its website (no surprise, it's received only five stars). This beloved dish is one of many reasons why Logan is one of the American college towns with the best food.
(435) 750-6836
720 E 1000 N, Logan, UT 84321
Finn's Cafe in Salt Lake City
I'm one of many whose family immigrated from Scandinavia to Utah in the 19th century, so I'm always thrilled to find restaurants that honor this heritage in the state. Luckily, Finn's Cafe in Salt Lake City makes fantastic Scandinavian dishes, with an American riff, as shown on Triple D's "Cultural Twist" episode. And, building on a legacy that began in 1952, it's no wonder that this family-run business impresses.
Guy Fieri pointed out that the show doesn't often feature Scandinavian joints, making Finn's Cafe a special inclusion for fans of the cuisine like myself. While there, the host feasted on French toast made out of Julekake. Meaning "Yule cake" in Norwegian, it's more like a bread (its alternative name is Julebrød, or Yule bread, after all), and it's made across Scandinavia. The mix of cardamom and dried fruit makes it feel similar to cinnamon raisin bread. Paired with strawberries, maple syrup, and butter — as done at Finn's to mimic French toast — it's a sensation.
If you're a savory person, order the Scandinavian breakfast platter of poached trout, house-made tartar sauce, eggs, hash browns, and toast. It's a perfect marriage of American diner food and Norwegian cabin fare. Other menu highlights include the lingonberry-topped Norwegian waffles, sourdough pancakes, salmon Benedicts, and Bay shrimp-packed Norsk omelettes. Just know that if you come for lunch, the menu reads much more American.
(801) 467-4000
1624 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
Red Iguana (Multiple locations)
This Utah chain remains the best Mexican food I've ever had, and I credit that mostly to the stunning mole, the house specialty. However, the atmosphere, dazzling tacos, and smothered enchiladas are likewise impressive. There's a reason this spot has been featured so often on the show – Red Iguana appears on the "A Taste of Everywhere," "Real Deal Mexican," and "Triple D Nation: Smothered and Covered" episodes.
Here's what I'd order at this historic, award-winning, family-owned institution (once again, I urge you to bring a group for optimum sampling potential). Start with the house-made serrano guacamole, enchiladas potosinas, and the dinner salad with the house vinaigrette. This mix of mashed, fried, and fresh goodies includes tangy, citrusy, spicy, and savory flavor profiles, offering a really balanced beginning. For your main meal, go with the enmoladas slathered in mole negro, fish tacos topped with cucumber salsa, chile rellenos, and enchiladas (I love the house's traditional) with a side of fried plantains. If eggs are your thing, though, the huevos rancheros plate is also a must order. Against the odds, try to save room for dessert, since treats like gorgeous cinnamon honey sopapillas and fried ice cream await.
Take note that there will be a line. I recommend bringing a drink or snacks to munch on while you wait. The mouthwatering aroma wafting out onto the street will likely drive you mad otherwise, and I say that from first-hand experience. Or, think ahead and make reservations.
Multiple locations
Silver Star Cafe in Park City
Silver Star Cafe is a hot spot for anyone who loves seasonal and farm-fresh ingredients – the owners even harvest wild elderberries from the Utah mountains. And it just so happens to be situated close to some of the best skiing in the country. It's a whole experience, including outdoor dining and live music, and that's even before you get to the eating part. Come for the local feel and stay for the ridiculously tasty bistro food.
As a skier, I highly recommend coming here post skiing. Despite the Park City address, this place manages to fly under the radar for tourists. However, Triple D has featured this eatery multiple times, including on the "Cross Country Comfort Food," "Small Town Sensations," and "Triple D Nation: A Little Lighter" episodes. On the programming, Guy Fieri tries multiple eclectic dishes, and locals gush about items like the wild mushroom Stroganoff.
As for what to order, munch on bright salads, fish tacos, and hearth-fired artisan pizzas for lunch or brunch. Or come for dinner to feast on mezze spreads, the famous wild mushroom Stroganoff, perfectly cooked seafood, and warm marinated olives. Everything feels super wholesome, ultra-fresh, and original. Ask for a seat outside, order a mix of dishes, and end with a big slice of seasonal pie.
(435) 655-3456
1825 Three Kings Drive, Park City, UT 84060
Curry Pizza (Multiple locations)
If imaginative and creative pie is at all appealing, Curry Pizza is a must-visit Utah restaurant that's been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Guy Fieri visited this Utah pizza chain on the aforementioned "Cultural Twist" episode of season 29 of the show. The host tried the Bhinda Special, a pizza topped with butter chicken, vegetables, aromatics, and loads of spices. Praising the complexity, creative composition, and massive flavors, Fieri stated that Curry Pizza went above and beyond his expectations.
With 15 curry sauces to elevate the naan-based pies, Curry Pizza certainly brings an arsenal of flavor to the table. Order some samosas before you dig into the Southeast Asian and Mediterranean-inspired pies. As for the main event, curry pizza with tofu butter and jalapeños, Thai-style peanut curry pizza, and mango pizza are best for those who love, respectively, savory, umami, and tropical flavors. Paired with some onion naan on the side and mango lassi, it's a magical and original meal for anyone who loves Indian food but is craving pizza.
Multiple locations
Herm's Inn in Logan
Breakfast and sandwich lovers will adore this award-winning, historic spot at the mouth of Logan Canyon. Housed in what used to be a gas station (yes, another Logan gas station restaurant), Herm's Inn appeared on the "Savory with a Side of Sweet" episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives". Guy Fieri tried the establishment's famous Inside-Out Grilled Cheese — the cheese is used as a filling and on the outer side that gets toasted. Beans, guacamole, and sriracha make it feel like a bready taco, making it optimal for those who are all about texture when dining.
Locals love the breakfast dishes here as well, especially the massive Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes. Slathered in cream cheese frosting and caramel, and dusted with a healthy portion of powdered sugar, this is something that all my Utah family members, friends, and former neighbors regularly gush about. But the regular pancakes are just as good if pounds of frosting feels like too much (these have lemon butter instead). It's sweet plates like these that make Herm's one of the best places in Utah for breakfast.
(435) 792-4321
1435 Canyon Rd, Logan, UT 84321
Ruth's Diner in Salt Lake City
Ruth's might just be the best diner in the state, and one of the coolest diners in the U.S. It's been around since the 1930s (at least as a concept — the original building was destroyed and the diner was built in its stead), so this institution has spent nearly a century perfecting its craft. The eggs are always cooked perfectly, the pancakes are huge, and there's a really great mix of sweet and savory options, making it ideal for groups.
Featured on the "Places You Sent Me" – episode 4 of season 5 – of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Ruth's Diner impressed Guy Fieri with its biscuit-making chops. The biscuits here are sky-high, extra fluffy, and taste like home. Paired with jam, it's a simple but heartwarming treat. But it's not all biscuits here.
Buttermilk pancakes with warm maple syrup and butter are works of art. Like the biscuits, they're super fluffy, and the accoutrements add a nice sweet and savory balance. I recommend adding strawberries for some juicy fruitiness, but ask for bananas if you want tropical and mellow flavors. For that matter, if you like French toast, the Banana Walnut French Toast has a similar effect, but with extra texture. Whatever you order, make sure to ask for a patio seat, as it's filled with jade-hued greenery that makes for a super chill eating area.
(801) 582-5807
4160 Emigration Canyon Rd, Emigration Canyon, UT 84108
Kobe Japanese Restaurant in Millcreek
For excellent ramen, those in the Salt Lake City area know that Kobe Japanese Restaurant is the best place to get it. Situated in Millcreek, this gem was showcased on the "From Europe to Asia" episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in season 34. On the show, Guy Fieri raves about the restaurant's Shoyu Ramen, which dazzles with complex flavors, plenty of spice, and stunning toppings.
As the host explains, the people behind the establishment studied ramen in Japan, so there's some masterful work taking place at this Utah joint. As a couple, the owners operate out of what was once a sushi restaurant (hence, the old sign on the front), so sashimi is available too. Essentially, you can expect a lovely array of silky broths, fish-topped rolls, and expert compositions.
Each ramen comes topped with bamboo shoots, soft-boiled eggs, bean sprouts, spring onions, nori, naruto maki, and pork belly. Pick from a range of broths, such as soy sauce, miso, shio (salt), and Fieri's beloved shoyu. It's a true choose-your-own-adventure kind of deal, and if you're vegetarian, there are non-ramen options for you too, like seaweed salad, tempura tofu, and crisp sunomono.
(801) 277-2928
3947 S Wasatch Blvd, Millcreek, UT 84124
Curry Fried Chicken in Salt Lake City
In the "Chicken 'Cross the Globe" episode of season 35, Curry Fried Chicken gets the spotlight on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Described as "east meets west in Salt Lake City," the restaurant receives praise for the Pakistani flavors and excellent spicework at play in its dishes. The owner's parents ran the first halal restaurant in Utah, Curry In A Hurry, founded in 1998. Now, as Curry Fried Chicken's founders state, that legacy continues via the same Middle Eastern influences packaged in the form of American comfort food.
Many locals consider this restaurant to be the best spot for fried chicken in the city. However, there's a lot more than chicken on offer here. The Falafel Wrap features super bright flavors thanks to refreshing greens, herbaceous falafel, and creamy dressing. Paired with warm pita, it's a stunner of a lunch. Meanwhile, Curry Fried Fish Plate has all the spicy goodness of the fried chicken, but with a lighter and flakier protein. And don't sleep on the Hot Curry Fries elevated with Indian chili powder and served with a creamy dipping sauce.
(801) 924-9188
660 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Santo Taco (Multiple locations)
Santo Taco, a Utah chain renowned for its killer namesake pockets of savory treats, is practically a household name in the state despite only having been around since 2019. Whether this fame is thanks to vegetarian and pescatarian options, massive flavors, or because of its feature on the "Tacos, Tots and Chops" episode of Triple D remains to be seen. Meanwhile, family recipes, personal touches, and attention to detail only add to the appeal.
The birria and al pastor tacos were featured on Food Network, making it a hot spot for fans of the meat-packed taco styles. However, seafood or veggie tacos are just as good and offer fresher flavors. The burritos, nachos, and guacamole are also must-orders.
I recommend ordering shrimp tacos for something bright, as the mix of garlic, pico de gallo, coleslaw, butter, parsley, and sweet seafood makes for a super juicy, fun, and almost tropical taco. Cactus tacos have a similar effect but offer a unique layer of vegetal, earthy, and citrusy notes. But, if burritos are your thing, go with California option — it's packed with fillings and super customizable. Nachos, chips, guacamole, and salsas are also super fresh and spicy, so if you're looking for crunch, look no further. Just don't leave without churros.
Multiple locations
Methodology
This story is based on personal experience, as I'm very familiar with the Utah food scene as a native Utahn, former resident, travel writer, and descendant of both the state's founders and later settlers. I've eaten at many of these spots many times throughout the years, and I'm always thrilled when I see one pop up on Triple D. However, as I'm no longer a resident, I've turned to those who are to fill in the gaps for this article via Reddit, Utah publications, social media, and online review sites.
Each restaurant in this story was featured on Triple D at least once and serves great vibes and vegetarian options. More importantly, the quality of the food is consistently good.