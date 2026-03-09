13 Haunted Irish Pubs From Around The World

Irish pubs have long been places of community and camaraderie. Countless pints have been poured, toasts have been made, and pubs are also great places for reminiscing and telling stories. Given Ireland's long history of brilliant legends, folktales, and stories of the otherworldly, it's not surprising more than a few pubs are said to have ghostly patrons and spirits that linger ... perhaps over a pint of Guinness.

And honestly, we can't say that we blame them. If we ever find ourselves needing to choose a place to spend the afterlife, an Irish pub is a pretty solid choice. Stories of spirits lingering in pubs have also spread to Irish pubs outside of the Emerald Isle itself, and whether or not you believe in the ghostly is irrelevant: These are some wonderful stories about times gone by.

First, the big one — and a taste of things to come. Kyteler's Inn in Kilkenny has long been said to be one of the most haunted restaurants in the world. It was founded by Alice Kyteler, a woman who was accused and convicted of witchcraft after the death of her fourth husband. She excaped her accusers, but stories say that her servant, Petromilla de Meath, still haunts the inn where she worked: She was executed in lieu of her wealthy employer. That's far from the only haunted pub around, though, so let's take a look at some of the stories of ghosts, spirits, and unexplained phenomena that you might be served alongside that pint.