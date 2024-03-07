14 Best Bars In Chicago To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

No one does St. Patrick's Day like Chicago. The city that's been dyeing its river green since 1962 offers endless ways to honor the holiday. For the uninitiated, Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day on the Saturday before March 17. The Loop is the epicenter of festivities hosting the parade and Chicago River dyeing, and the party stretches to nearly every bar in the city.

Is your St. Paddy's Day style seeking out Irish car bombs or traditional music? You can find it all in Chicago's pubs stretching from Mount Greenwood to Norwood Park. This list, based on my partial Irish heritage and more than a decade of drinking around the city is your guide to the best places to say sláinte. Whether you want to slam green beers steps from the newly emerald river or sip a Guinness far from the fray, here are the best bars to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Chicago.