These Are The Most Authentic Irish Pubs In Seattle, According To A Local
After spending weeks exploring Dublin and picturesque small villages dotting the Irish countryside, I cultivated a deep connection with Irish pubs and what they're really all about. It's not just drinking and partying — though that surely happens as late nights and events unfold. At its core, however, a pub in Ireland is an integral part of daily life: a place to gather, raise a glass to friends new and old, relax after work, or dive into hearty pub-grub dinners — with families routinely welcome during the day and early evening.
Much the same goes for truly authentic Irish pubs in Seattle. Through two decades of life in the Emerald City, I've often craved the palpable warmth, spirited evenings, and uniquely Irish charm of these pubs dotting diverse neighborhoods, former fishing villages, and the thriving downtown district, where I once lived just a "hop, skip, and a jump" from the most beloved of them all. Irish pubs are also very much about live music, including one where I proudly watched my own son take his music career to new heights after stepping onto the venue's small stage.
A few things help define genuine Irish pubs in most American cities: the presence of real Irish whiskeys and draft beers; bartenders skilled in making true Irish coffee with freshly whipped cream; a menu with traditional Irish fare; and an aura of chummy camaraderie, even with strangers (who likely become friends as the evening rolls on). All these elements collectively comprise the essence of my three favorite Irish pubs in Seattle's rainy urban enclaves.
Kells Irish Pub
There's no bypassing Kells Irish on any list of Seattle's authentic Irish pubs. Perched within the city's beloved, historic Pike Place Market, Kells cradles the history of both Ireland and Seattle, drawing devoted regulars who stumble down the centuries-old, cobblestoned Post Alley to relish the spirit of places like Galway City, the official Irish "sister city" of Seattle. Never mind that many folks report literal spirits floating around the brick walls, cubbyhole drinking corners, and up the ancient, creaky wooden staircase of this former mortuary building.
Kells is a curious clash of family-friendly Irish dining, rip-roaring Celtic dancing, and sing-along Irish folk diddies. This is the place to be in Seattle on St. Patrick's Day and the accompanying 12-day Irish festival. Despite the rowdy reputation, flesh-to-flesh crowds, and beer-sticky floors, it's well worth experiencing the wild abandon of free-style ceili group dancing, which I was swept into despite having no inkling of the steps involved. Meanwhile, Irish whiskies flow like the River Shannon.
Despite St. Paddy's Day madness, the real magic of Kells is the ordinary in-and-outs, swings and sways, and deep Irish culture permeating every nook and cranny on a daily basis. Having lived across the street from Kells, I found the cozy cubbies, wood and brick accents, and hearty, no-fuss pub-grub soon felt like a well-worn glove. Kids generally get spirited away before the evening action, but in the twilight between family-friendly and whiskey shots, my 10-year-old niece often delighted in live Irish tunes — while tucking into shared plates of traditional Ballycastle sausage rolls, Irish lamb stew, corned beef and cabbage, and classic Irish potato farls.
Murphy's Pub
Murphy's in Seattle is what some would call a "daily drinker" pub — with the fondest of intentions. It's ingrained into the fabric of Wallingford, a genteel family- and art-centric neighborhood, home to myself as well as the Atoma restaurant of James Beard fame. Murphy's is earthy and cozy, with real-wood wainscoating, stained-glass interior windows, and Irish flags draping dimly lit walls. Conversation flows easily regardless of who sits beside you. Murphy's is widely considered the first Irish pub in Seattle, opening in the 1980s and cultivating an air of authenticity that's organically earned.
As with many genuine Irish pubs in Seattle, music is core to the ambience here, especially on Mondays with traditional Irish-music jam sessions. Everyone is welcome to sit or listen as lively and ballad-style tunes sift through the neighborhood from flutes and fiddles — or if you're really lucky, someone will arrive with pipes, Bodhrán drums, or a genuine Celtic harp. I was fortunate to experience that once, despite cramped corners and curious bystanders slipping through the door and up to the bar for Guinness and whiskey bread pudding.
I usually arrange girlfriend pub-grub get-togethers on less-lively evenings, though Tuesday and Thursday trivia nights can get a bit feisty as well. Traditional Irish dishes at Murphy's include things like Scotch eggs, corned beef sliders, stout beef stew, and a custom Irish poutine with Guinness gravy and Dubliner cheese. Murphy's Pub is a short walk away from the Fremont district, where a family-owned Irish Pub called Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill and Irish Pub deserves a quick shout-out for its collection of 50 Irish Whiskeys and a famed full Irish breakfast.
Conor Byrne
Conor Byrne is undoubtedly the most beloved Irish pub for longtime locals, evidenced by its resilience through decades in the Ballard neighborhood by Salmon Bay. When news of imminent closure once seeped through this neighborhood — rich with arts communities, farmers markets, fishing docks, and fellow pubs and music venues — a quiet rebellion arose, in true Fighting Irish style. It culminated in a 2024 neighborhood co-op restructure, now jointly owned by at least 600 individuals thus far.
As a result, Conor Byrne is free to fly (and sing, drink, and dance) to its own unique sense of style. It's still very much an Irish pub, evidenced by the depth of Irish drafts and pours, but the heart of this place is live local music, which now drifts, stomps, or echoes through the evening air seven nights a week. It's truly one of the most authentic places for raw Seattle sounds, from fresh new solo artists to favorite indie bands, country two-steppers, and even a few wildly famous "I knew them when" folks slipping in the back door and onto the stage.
That connection with the deep roots of Seattle is what first brought me to Conor Byrne, where my Seattle-musician son made his first solo-music debut. The same platform frequently features miniature Motherland celebrations with free Irish music and dance lessons, a Scottish music collective, Sunday song shares, and Irish session players creating mystical Celtic magic through banjos, bouzoukis, pianos, and fiddles. You can almost feel the spirit of famous Irish poet WB Yeats, who penned about a fiddler in Dooney who "folk danced like a wave of the sea."