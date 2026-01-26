This Chef Left One Of Seattle's Most Prestigious Restaurants — And Snagged A James Beard 2026 Best Chef Nomination

When Johnny Courtney finished his final shift as executive sous chef at Canlis, one of the most prestigious fine-dining destinations in the Pacific Northwest, he could only imagine what his now-gambled future may hold. Fortunately for Seattle, he hung his shingle on a century-old craftsman home in the historic (and historically quirky) Wallingford neighborhood — and quickly joined America's cradled havens of creative cuisine. A mere two years after opening the contemporary Atoma restaurant, this new chef-owner would wake to find himself a James Beard nominee for 2026 Best Chef: Pacific and Northwest.

Anyone who's dined with Chef Johnny and Sarah Courtney, his co-owner/partner in life and business, is hardly surprised at the deeply significant honor of joining this year's nominees for America's brightest and most innovative culinary movers-and-shakers. Getting crafty and creative comes natural to this homegrown chef, whose path to cooking started early and unexpectedly, explains Sarah, when his mom was diagnosed with cancer and the rhythm of family life changed — including who cooked dinner.

He quickly realized that if he wanted to eat well (or at all), he needed to learn to cook himself, she says. "What began as survival turned into curiosity, then passion, and eventually a career that took him through kitchens in New Mexico, Australia, Mexico, Denver, and Seattle." And now, after years of dreaming, a year of pop-ups in Seattle, an SBA loan, month of hands-on renovation, and a big leap of faith, Atoma finally stepped into its journey.