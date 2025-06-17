The 2025 James Beard Award For Best New Restaurant Has Been Awarded To This Minnesota-Based French-American Spot

Last night marked the 35th annual James Beard Awards ceremony, which took place at the Lyric Opera of Chicago in downtown Chicago, Illinois. If you're curious, here's everything you need to know about James Beard, America's first foodie. Chefs Nyesha Arrington and Andrew Zimmern hosted the ceremony to hopeful nominees in over two dozen categories, but there could be only one winner for each. In the Best New Restaurant category, against nine other competitors, Minnesota-based French-American bistro Bûcheron took home the gold.

This was the restaurant's first James Beard nomination, seeing as it opened in 2024, and the team stood alone as the only nominee from the Great Lakes and Midwest region in the category. Minnesota has only seen one other restaurant take home the Best New Restaurant award – Owamni, which won in 2022 – making Bûcheron the second ever to claim the title. Often considered the "Oscars of the food world," Bûcheron owners chef Adam Ritter and Jeanie Janas Ritter told the Minnesota Star Tribune that winning the prestigious award was "kind of an out of body experience."