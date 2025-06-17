The 2025 James Beard Award For Best New Restaurant Has Been Awarded To This Minnesota-Based French-American Spot
Last night marked the 35th annual James Beard Awards ceremony, which took place at the Lyric Opera of Chicago in downtown Chicago, Illinois. If you're curious, here's everything you need to know about James Beard, America's first foodie. Chefs Nyesha Arrington and Andrew Zimmern hosted the ceremony to hopeful nominees in over two dozen categories, but there could be only one winner for each. In the Best New Restaurant category, against nine other competitors, Minnesota-based French-American bistro Bûcheron took home the gold.
This was the restaurant's first James Beard nomination, seeing as it opened in 2024, and the team stood alone as the only nominee from the Great Lakes and Midwest region in the category. Minnesota has only seen one other restaurant take home the Best New Restaurant award – Owamni, which won in 2022 – making Bûcheron the second ever to claim the title. Often considered the "Oscars of the food world," Bûcheron owners chef Adam Ritter and Jeanie Janas Ritter told the Minnesota Star Tribune that winning the prestigious award was "kind of an out of body experience."
The minds behind Bûcheron
Husband-wife duo Adam Ritter and Jeanie Janas Ritter opened Bûcheron in a quiet neighborhood of Minneapolis with a dream of finally taking a spin on a restaurant of their own. The two have worked in the restaurant and culinary industry for years, assisting with the rise of multiple Michelin-star eateries. Chef Adam Ritter studied at the California School of Culinary Arts, then went on to work at L'atelier de Joel Robuchon, Joel Robuchon at the Mansion, Restaurant Andre, and many others. Jeanie Janas Ritter studied at The Culinary Institute of America before working at 2-Michelin star Cyrus, Kaiseki Yoshiuiki, Bacchanalia Restaurant, and more. The combination of their skills inspired the Ritters to open the French-American bistro with a hint of the Midwestern hospitality that raised them.
Bûcheron's menu features an array of French-American foods such as Vadouvan Curry Pappardelle and Feller's Ranch American Wagyu Steak, with starters such as Beet Salad and Pommes Dauphines (the potato puffs that should be more popular in the U.S.). Seafood-wise, the bistro serves Glidden Point Oysters, King Salmon Crudo, and Chamomile-crusted Alaskan Halibut (even though Minnesota's state fish is the at-risk walleye). The restaurant has an active presence on social media, often engaging with its 12,000-plus followers on Instagram through elegant photos and announcements of exclusive menus. With a new James Beard Award under its belt, Bûcheron is prepped to continue taking the Minnesota-based dining scene by storm.