Minnesota's State Fish Is Delicious, But At Risk

When foodies think about Minnesota's underrated food scene, classic egg coffee or the SPAM museum might come to mind. But if you've ever chowed down on a fried fish sandwich or a basket of fish and chips in a Great Lakes town, then you know where the real scene is. On the Great Lakes, fishing is a year-round sport,and in Minnesota, walleye are so symbolic of the local angler scene that both Garrison and Baudette claim their towns as the "Walleye Capital of the World."

In 1959, a massive roadside statue of "Willie the Walleye" was constructed on Baudette's Main Street in homage to the state fish. In 2018, the original Willie was torn down and replaced by an even larger revamped fiberglass mascot weighing two tons and spanning 40 feet in length. In short, walleye is a big deal in Minnesota, but its popularity has gotten the fish into some pretty deep water, and it might not be available forever if overfishing continues.

Lake Superior's cool freshwater habitat is ideal for walleye, which thrive in low temperatures and are sensitive to sunlight. Once caught, walleye are prized for their thick, flaky, white filets, which are meaty and not overly fishy. It's also wildly versatile, able to be breaded, fried, grilled, baked, broiled, poached, chowdered, and more. It's no mystery why walleye has been Minnesota's state fish since 1965. But, in the years since, walleye has also become the most sought-after recreational game fish in the state — and now, it's overfished and at risk.

