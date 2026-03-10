Decaf Coffee Gets A Bad Reputation. Here's Why It Shouldn't

We get it – some decaf coffees are downright disappointing. Some coffee shops are disappointing, too (if you spy the words "caramel macchiato" on the menu, split). But, that surely doesn't mean all cafes are bad. Why does coffee culture dog upon decaf so indiscriminately? The brew's reputation as thin, dull, bitter, or "blah" might have applied in times past, but in the ever-changing, innovative sphere of specialty roasting, the coffee industry is changing every day — strides which, happily, include decaf.

A good cup of coffee (decaf included) delivers on all fronts: Flavor, acidity, body, sweetness, and balance, aka The Pleasure Principle (Gary Numan fans, rise up). The infamously-snobbish coffee élite might maintain that decaf drinkers aren't "real coffee fans." But, as a veteran barista, I would argue that the opposite is actually true: Only the most diehard bean-heads tread decaf domain. Caffeine-spike utility nullified, decaf drinkers are in it for the pleasure alone, and believe it or not, there are plenty of good decaf coffees available on the market to make the experience sacrifice-free. It all depends on how, exactly, that caffeine gets extracted.

The decaffeination process is designed to remove 95-98% of the total caffeine content from the beans before they are roasted and ground, an end goal which gets accomplished via one of three major methods – water, organic solvents, and carbon dioxide – and these methods are not (we repeat, not) created equal.