The Caffeine Content Of 9 Types Of Tea, From Lowest To Highest

When you need to get your morning started with a bang, chances are it's coffee rather than tea that you'll be reaching for. Likewise, if you're trying to cut down on caffeine, you might think that tea is the safer choice. While it's true that the caffeine content in tea is generally lower than in coffee, there are a lot of variables. The caffeine content in a cup of tea will not only depend on the type of tea you're drinking, but also how you prepare it. Using tea bags rather than loose-leaf tea might give you a more consistent amount, but longer steeping times and hotter water will increase the amount of caffeine released.

There are many drinks we call tea, but the only true teas are those that come from the Camellia sinensis plant. Between these true teas, what differentiates them is which leaves are picked and how the leaves are processed after harvesting. Herbal teas like mint or chamomile are technically infusions or tisanes rather than true teas, and are generally free of caffeine naturally. For the most part, these have been excluded from the list. Whether you're trying to restrict your caffeine intake or you want a little extra energy from your cup of tea, this guide to the caffeine content of tea should help you out.