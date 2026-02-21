We Ranked This Café Bustelo Coffee As Worst — It Was A Watery Disappointment

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The words "Death Before Decaf" have inspired shirts and mugs, brick-and-mortar businesses, and a dogma that leaves caffeine-free coffee-drinkers emptyhanded. The phrase may be a playful jab, but it's also emblematic of the bitter truth — which is that, yeah, decaf coffee often tastes pretty lousy compared to its fuller-bodied, full-caf counterpart. Too frequently with decaf, the dominant tasting note is "disappointment," and even a rockstar coffee brand like Café Bustelo couldn't perform a miracle. In Tasting Table's ranking of seven Café Bustelo ground coffee varieties, the brand's decaffeinated coffee (perhaps unsurprisingly) landed at the bottom of the ranks.

Wrapped in iconic, cheerful yellow packaging, Café Bustelo is known for its rich, earthy, robust tasting profile with distinct notes of roasted nuttiness. By our count, it's one of the best grocery store coffee brands to drink black, and despite being one of the more economical offerings on supermarket shelves, it also delivers one of the highest-quality cups. With its decaffeinated ground coffee, the official Café Bustelo website promises that "the robust aroma is left uncompromised for an authentic espresso taste [...] Igual al original [same as the original]." Our taste-test, however, delivered a contrary conclusion.

This decaf coffee arrives in an ultra-fine grind, in classic Café Bustelo fashion. But, as our taste-tester notes, "The aroma was muted and didn't offer the toasted depth I had hoped for." Once we brewed a cup, our initial disappointment with the grounds' aroma was made holistically consummate.