7 Café Bustelo Ground Coffee Varieties, Ranked

Café Bustelo coffee has a long history and deep connections to Latin culture. I was first introduced to it by a chef I was visiting in Little Havana during a work trip in the early aughts. I immediately fell in love with the brew. For years I had to search it out in specialty markets, as it was difficult to get at my regular store. But it was worth it. Café Bustelo is a go-to grind for French press, and its coffees can be enjoyed hot or cold, so they are very versatile.

This espresso-style ground coffee was brought to America by Spanish immigrant Gregorio Bustelo. It's truly a one-of-a-kind grind that, until very recently, only carried a small selection of roasts. Although it had a large and loyal fan base, the J. M. Smucker Company, which owns the brand, wanted to grow that community. So in May 2025, nearly 100 years after its inception, Café Bustelo released four new offerings for those looking for a lighter touch to their coffee. With the brand already having earned a permanent place in my pantry, I knew I had to try the new additions.

I was curious how the newest offerings compared to the flavor of the classic espresso roast folks have come to know and love. And I was happy to see that all the new flavors were available at my local store. After preparing each coffee using my usual drip machine, I ranked them based on their uniqueness and flavor.