7 Café Bustelo Ground Coffee Varieties, Ranked
Café Bustelo coffee has a long history and deep connections to Latin culture. I was first introduced to it by a chef I was visiting in Little Havana during a work trip in the early aughts. I immediately fell in love with the brew. For years I had to search it out in specialty markets, as it was difficult to get at my regular store. But it was worth it. Café Bustelo is a go-to grind for French press, and its coffees can be enjoyed hot or cold, so they are very versatile.
This espresso-style ground coffee was brought to America by Spanish immigrant Gregorio Bustelo. It's truly a one-of-a-kind grind that, until very recently, only carried a small selection of roasts. Although it had a large and loyal fan base, the J. M. Smucker Company, which owns the brand, wanted to grow that community. So in May 2025, nearly 100 years after its inception, Café Bustelo released four new offerings for those looking for a lighter touch to their coffee. With the brand already having earned a permanent place in my pantry, I knew I had to try the new additions.
I was curious how the newest offerings compared to the flavor of the classic espresso roast folks have come to know and love. And I was happy to see that all the new flavors were available at my local store. After preparing each coffee using my usual drip machine, I ranked them based on their uniqueness and flavor.
7. Decaffeinated
I like keeping a good decaf coffee on hand. Decaf coffee is great for cold nights or for serving after dinner parties when guests want to enjoy something warm without the sleep disruption of a regular cup. However, I have found that many decaf coffees lack taste when compared to their caffeinated counterparts, so I was curious to see how Café Bustelo's decaf coffee would hold up.
It was nice to see the fine grind was so similar to the classic Café Bustelo. And once brewed, it resembled the classic's color as well, as I could see the bottom of my mug despite its murkiness. The aroma was muted and didn't offer the toasted depth I had hoped for, but I reserved my judgement for the tasting.
I was immediately disappointed by its taste. Its watery appearance translated directly to the palate. There was a hint of carbon that was quickly replaced by wateriness. While juicy, this coffee didn't hold much flavor at all, and I am confident in saying that it would not stand up well to any sugar or cream. This one wouldn't bring coziness on a frosty evening or relaxation after a big meal. And for those reasons, it ended up dead last on this list.
6. Dark roast
This dark roast is meant for those who like their coffee intense, which, I have to admit, was a little intimidating. It was visibly the darkest of all the Café Bustelo options, both in grind and once brewed. But the warm, woodsy aroma that wafted through the steam coming off the freshly poured cup was so delightful, I wanted to crawl in.
The first taste was surprisingly tart on the sides of my tongue, almost citric. It lingered, clinging on tightly, making my jaws clench from the harshness. The second taste was more earthy on the forefront but finished in the same acidic arena as the first. There were hints of spice and woodiness, but they were faint. Regardless of the flavor notes, they all led to the same place, which was bitter.
This was probably the most surprising of all the options. The difference between the aroma and the taste was astronomical. The expectation in comparison to the reality was shocking. It really had me stumped how a brand so well-known for a dark coffee could produce such a strange flavor profile for its specific dark roast label. I wouldn't want this again. The only reason this ranks above the decaf is that the aroma is so appealing I feel like I would brew a pot just to have my house filled with the smell. Other than that, this is a hard pass.
5. Dulce de leche
It didn't surprise me that one of the new flavors from Café Bustelo included dulce de leche, as it is a very quintessential Latin flavor. This medium roast coffee says it delivers caramel and vanilla tastes, and from the immediate aroma that erupted from the bag, it seemed that it would be right on track. And with just one sip, I received all that was promised with a soft flavoring I was not expecting.
Although the coffee looked thin in the mug, the body was that of a solid medium roast, slightly heavy and strong. The vanilla and caramel notes both flourished across my tongue as soon as I took my first drink but remained subdued enough for me not to consider this a typical flavored coffee. The tastes were not overly deliberate or sweet, and the smoky, almost burnt sugar, aesthetic that accompanied them took this coffee from a candied or dessert realm to more of a spicy place.
The aftertaste actually carried most of the decadent notes and allowed them to slowly dissipate in a smooth, pleasing way. This coffee was easy to drink, even black. Everything was well-balanced and slightly delicate. It is only due to my personal preference of not having any flavoring in my coffee at all that I can't rank this higher. But for those who do enjoy that, this is a subtle selection I would highly recommend.
4. Light roast
This light roast grind speaks of crisp and fruity notes, and I was incredibly surprised at how darkly it brewed up. The scent of the brewed cup was toasty and held what could have been just a slight tartness that teased the nose and possibly hinted at fruit.
The first sip slid quickly across my tongue and placed a quiet cocoa aesthetic on the sides. The drink was juicy and complex and quickly made me want to go in for another sip. The fruity notes that were spoken of seemed to blossom on the second taste and leaned toward a dark grape or berry, a flavor one might find in a blunt syrah. It was deep and complex yet quick and fleeting. There was a sharpness to this coffee that seemed to cut all the tastes cleanly away at the end, only leaving a dark toastiness to remain. This light roast carried a very complex profile but delivered it in a very crisp, well-rounded fashion. It was impressive and bold.
This is an agile coffee that delivers deep flavors and leaves quickly, allowing it to define itself as a light roast. The finish is impressively stark and slight to the robust flavor that is presented with each drink. While I quite liked the taste, I feel this might come on a bit strong for the normal light roast drinkers. Were I to have this in the morning, I would not be able to drink more than one cup. And it is because of that this coffee doesn't rank higher.
3. Classic espresso
This classic espresso ground coffee is so fine that it resembles a darkened cocoa powder when scooping. I was surprised that once brewed, it looked thinner in color to the medium blend, as this is actually labeled as a dark roast and I had not expected that. I have always found the classic ground espresso to be a dark cup, but before now I have not had the opportunity to compare it to its counterparts.
The highly carbon, roasted aroma plumed off the freshly poured brew, and I was excited to taste this among the other flavors. The first taste was punchy and quick, like a strong jab to the tongue. On second taste, the profile rounded out and stretched further across the palate. The carbon aspect from the aroma appeared only slightly in the flavor, accompanied by a hint of pepper.
This was certainly a rich cup of coffee with a structured profile but not as dense as I held in my memory when tasted alongside the other roasts. While I could easily drink this coffee every morning and be quite happy, it didn't have as much flavor and body to give as the medium roast, which highly surprised me. It almost tasted watery in comparison. And while I liked this classic flavor more than the ones ranked lower, the new medium roast has earned its higher position on the list.
2. Supreme
Just from the packaging, I assumed that the Supreme Bustelo was the darkest of the ground coffees, but I was incredibly wrong. While labeled a dark roast, this one is described as a medium-dark, which would make this lighter than the classic, dark roast, and decaffeinated options. And once brewed, it held a warm, nutty aroma that was slightly muted but savory, indicative of a medium-dark roast.
On first taste I was shocked at the fullness that came through, filling my mouth and flooding my palate. It was blunt and fast like a puff of air, and I couldn't pinpoint the full profile on either the first or second taste. I had to hold a drink in my mouth to fully capture the earthy, herbalness that came through and left only a hint of toastiness once the drink had gone.
I found this to be a very unique profile that I had not experienced before in coffee. It was almost playful in its movements, bringing a vibrant, full flavor and just as abruptly leaving a sharp, clean finish. And I realized that, drink after drink, I rather enjoyed that playfulness. This would make for a great quick cup of coffee at any point of the day or night. While I don't think it would be my go-to on a daily basis, I would enjoy having it often. Not as good as the medium roast, this choice is still a very good one that I highly recommend.
1. Medium roast
This medium roast coffee from Café Bustelo is supposed to be a new take on the classic flavor that has been around since 1928. Described as providing notes of dark chocolate in a smooth and balanced manner, I was excited to see how this compared to the classic. The scent from the freshly brewed cup was immediately comforting and welcoming with a smoky, savory aroma. It took me to a place of cold weather and logs crackling in a fire.
The first sip landed softer than the light roast, which I found surprising, spreading a dark chocolate flavor across the center of my palate. The second drink offered a fuller flavor that felt velvety and tasted slightly of butter. There was only a slight carbon aspect that came through on the backend and stayed for a moment on the aftertaste upon the sides and back of my tongue. It was bold and slightly caramelized.
This brew surprised me with its dainty demeanor, especially when compared to the light roast. While the flavors here were complex and abundant, the weight fell more toward the airy side, with the finish being extremely clean. This would be a brew I could have every morning and enjoy a couple of rounds of without it becoming too heavy on my palate or too much for my stomach. The flavor profile surpasses the classic, and I am both surprised and happy to have found a new go-to Bustelo.
Methodology
Starting with the dulce de leche flavor, cleansing my palate, and then moving from lightest to darkest roast, I tasted all the Café Bustelo flavors. I made a pot of each one in the same manner I make my daily morning coffee now, which just so happens to be classic Bustelo. Each cup of coffee was tasted black, and ample time was given to search for the full flavor profile. And after each option, I properly cleansed my palate and pot to prepare for the next choice.
I wanted something that offered the unique, flavorful morning experience I have always had with Bustelo coffee. Each morning, I relish my coffee time, sipping it slowly, and always having two cups. The expectations for these coffees were to offer me as good or better of an experience (a flavorful two cups worth) than I already receive from the classic. I really didn't feel like I was going to find one — let alone two — that gave me a better experience than I was already having. And the Supreme selection has been in front of me the whole time!
Both the medium roast and Supreme coffees have all the deep, rich profile properties distinctive of the classic and then some. The flavors reach new heights, offering an even more unique experience. The medium roast is one I will be able to have two cups of every morning and never tire of the delicious awakening. And the Supreme is something I will throw in a cup of every now and again to shake things up. While the classic is still great, it's going to have to learn how to share the spotlight.