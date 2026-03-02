We Got A Sneak Peek At Martha Stewart's New Connecticut Restaurant And Yes, Of Course Snoop Dogg Is Somehow Involved - Exclusive Interview

How long has this project been in the making?

Guyot: Well, we reached out to Martha probably about four years ago, really, as we were going into this development phase here at Foxwoods and loved her venue at Paris in Las Vegas. We started to have conversations. It wasn't really specifically about a restaurant; it was about collaboration opportunities, and so for the first year and a half, we really figured out if it was a good fit with Marquee Brands, which is Martha's company. There's a lot of different brands underneath that umbrella, and as we invited the team to come out here and see the resort, I think they started to get much more excited about the potential and opportunity for doing another restaurant because she only has one.

And as amazing as she is to only have one restaurant. I mean, she's very selective; she's very specific. So for her to commit to us, we were really excited about it, but it took a while, a lot of courting with the whole team and getting them to believe that we could deliver to her standard.

You guys have been opening a lot of new higher-end restaurants. Morimoto has one, right?

Guyot: Momosan by Morimoto.

And then obviously you have Hell's Kitchen, you have the Guy's, which is not quite the same, but ...

Guyot: And David Burke Prime.

David Burke, right. Is that where you think you are heading more? Push towards fine dining, higher-end stuff, or do you think you're going to try to keep more of a mix?

Guyot: We have a great mix. When I talk about — this will be 40 different food venues that we'll have when The Bedford opens. They go across the board from quick-service to Italian to fine dining to steakhouses. We really have something for everyone.

This development that we've gone through is really finding not only great chefs, but personalities that are cross-generational, like Gordon Ramsay. I think just as much so, maybe even more so Martha, with what she's been able to do in her career. And now with Great Wolf Lodge open [to appeal to families] and we have our traditional guests that are more baby boomers, so we're attracting a wide variety of people. Attraction across generations, that's what our focus has been. So we'll have fine dining like The Bedford, and we'll have our steakhouses, but we also have a lot of casual food options here. Like I said, we really have something for everyone.