Here's Why José Andrés Loves Shopping At Trader Joe's

Tied for first place as the top grocery store in the U.S. according to The American Customer Satisfaction Index of 2025 (Publix was the other top-spot winner), it's no secret that many Americans shop at Trader Joe's. But as it turns out, it's not just for college students cooking for one or busy millennial singles looking for easy meals to throw together. Apparently chefs like shopping there, too — particularly world-renowned, multi-James Beard awarded, Spanish-American ones. Tasting Table asked eight famous chefs where they shop for groceries and José Andrés said that, aside from his weekly farmers market runs and Costco stops for classic French wine, Trader Joe's is his go-to for discovering new items.

Turns out, Andrés is just like the rest of us and is a sucker for Trader Joe's privately labelled items. "The good thing is that you go, and they have things you never saw before," the chef said to Tasting Table. "And you're like, 'Where did this thing come from?'" Considering three of his favorite snacks are omelette sandwiches made with tinned tuna in olive oil, mayo, tomato, and furikake; canned chickpeas dressed in olive oil and bonito flakes; and tinned fish wrapped in nori with white rice, it's safe to say, if he's inside TJ's, you're likely to find him perusing the canned foods isle. Fortunately, we have a round up of Trader Joe's 14 best canned foods.