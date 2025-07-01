Review: José Andrés FishSnax Bring Subtle Spanish Flavors To The Crowded Tinned Fish Market

José Andrés is everywhere these days. Seemingly, so is tinned fish. The two have a lot in common: Spanish roots and a penchant for feeding people when things are hard. Andrés' World Central Kitchen has never been harder at work than it is these days, and as the news media zeroes in on food-based recession indicators, it's clear why pantry staples like canned seafood have never been more sought after. It only feels natural that Andrés would lean into this related coincidence as his next big move. Now, the chef has released a new line of tinned seafood, in an homage to his home country and a play into a rapidly growing segment of the pantry staples market. The brand is called FishSnax.

As a D.C.-based food writer, I've had plenty of opportunities to eat at Andrés' restaurants since he began calling the city home during the '90s. As such, I've become familiar with the level of quality that's to be expected from the chef's associated endeavors. Paired with the fact that I'm a frequent flyer to bastions of conservas culture, and I felt a lot of intrigue over this chef-branded release. I wanted to know if this new arrival to the tinned fish market was something that met the standards of a "Chef's Table" legend.

