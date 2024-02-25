11 Creative Uses For Canned Octopus

Part of the joys of traveling to Spain is sampling the various culinary specialties it has to offer. One such specialty is Pulpo a la Gallega, a dish native to the northwestern region of Galicia, which sits right on the Atlantic Ocean — a prime spot for savoring seafood. Between the easy access to fresh octopus and the plethora of produce available to the Galicians over the centuries, it's no surprise that this dish developed in that area.

But we also understand that one doesn't always have the chance to travel to Spain, nor is it all that easy to get fresh octopus straight out of the sea, especially if you live far inland. That's why we recommend the use of canned octopus for this dish, should you ever wish to try making it at home. As for the rest of the ingredients, which are mainly potatoes and smoked paprika, you should have no problem obtaining them. King Edward potatoes will do just fine, sliced and layered, while you can find smoked paprika in most grocery stores. If your canned octopus isn't already sliced, be sure to cut it into 1-inch pieces before assembling the recipe. Bear in mind that this is a sharing dish, in typical Spanish tapas style, so don't forget to serve it with toothpicks for easy handling.