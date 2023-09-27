Anthony Bourdain's Octopus Stock Is The Key To Richer Seafood Stew

As the great Anthony Bourdain wrote in "Medium Raw," "[W]ithout experimentation, a willingness to ask questions and try new things, we shall surely become static, repetitive, moribund." With that dogma in mind, what better way to switch things up than by making octopus stock at home? (Get ready to handle some tentacles.)

Octopus doesn't have to come fried in a basket at your local crab shack. Calamari is only the beginning. In one episode of "Parts Unknown," Bourdain hunted octopi on a speedboat off the coast of Molokai. And he dined on freshly-caught octopus in Lisbon, Portugal in an episode of "No Reservations." It's no surprise then that the chef had a personal recipe for octopus stock, which he shared in his cookbook "Appetites."

If you've never tried octopus before, its flavor isn't particularly fishy. It's slightly sweet and briny, comparable to lobster. The cephalopod's tender, mild profile makes it a great fit for picking up the flavors of marinades and sauces, but octopi offer a unique flavor of their own, ostensibly influenced by their carnivorous diet of other ocean creatures like shrimp, crabs, clams, snails, fish, and species of small sharks. As Bourdain wrote of his octopus stock in "Appetites," "This is an enchanted liquid that makes seafood stews richer, deeper, and better." The stock may be simple, but it adds major dimensionality to whatever dish it's used in, similar to how a few drops of oyster sauce instantly add depth and umami flavor to a seafood Bloody Mary.