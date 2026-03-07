Pistachio Butter Isn't Just For Toast — Try It On Savory Dishes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Foodies may recognize pistachio butter from their social media feeds, à la the viral Dubai chocolate trend, which was rumored to have caused a pistachio shortage. Say what you will about "in" foods, but thanks to its viral moment, pistachio butter has recently become more accessible to innovative home cooks craving a taste of something new. Convenient store-bought versions are widely available (the Gusto Etna brand, which has added ingredients such as milk and sugar to create a creamier texture than straight pistachio butter, currently runs for $14.49 per 6.7-ounce jar on Amazon). Not unlike how peanut butter is made, pistachio butter is made from ground pistachios with a bold, subtly sweet, roasted-nutty taste. The nuts' natural oils form a thick, lusciously smooth, spreadable consistency — making this ingredient a wildly versatile condiment suited to myriad dishes. Most popular applications utilize pistachio butter in sweets like baked goods or dessert fillings. But, here at Tasting Table, we think some of the absolute best ways to use pistachio butter are savory.

To put this powerful ingredient to good use, it can be helpful to think of it like a flavorful compound butter. A swipe of pistachio butter could be placed under the skin of a chicken breast pre-roast for extra crispy, sweet-nutty moisture. Bonus points if you rub the exterior chicken skin with cracked pepper, coarse salt, and dried sage and thyme for herbaceous counterbalance. If you're feeling ambitious, a swipe of pistachio butter would also upgrade our elegant baked chicken saltimbocca (which is easier to make than it looks), rounding out the salty prosciutto and acidic white wine while cutting through the richness of the provolone.