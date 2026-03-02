Easter Coconut Cupcakes Recipe

Easter has all manner of food traditions associated with it, ranging from hot cross buns to the ubiquitous jelly beans. The sweets tend to be pastel, pretty, and plentiful, with a wide array of Easter candy at the center of the celebrations. Those candies are put to fun and festive use in our Easter coconut cupcakes, which might just be a coconut-lover's dream come true. As recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse describes her latest creation, "These cupcakes are super easy to prep, with a triple dose of coconut flavor by way of coconut milk, shredded coconut, and coconut extract. They're light, fluffy, and nicely balanced by the cream cheese frosting."

The real joy, however, comes when you're decorating the cupcakes. "The fun of these are in the toppings, which are easy to bring together but impressive enough to be a real hit at your next Easter gathering." Rosenhouse opted to fashion adorable bunny ears out of candy melts, and to fill her "nests" with bright pastel eggs, but you could turn to jelly beans or Jordan almonds, or any of your favorite treats from your Easter basket. Of course, coconut lovers don't have to wait till Easter to enjoy these cupcakes. "Coconut cupcakes are always a crowd-pleaser, so leave off the Easter toppings, and they can be enjoyed year-round."