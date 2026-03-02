Easter Coconut Cupcakes Recipe

By Katie Rosenhouse  and Tasting Table Staff
hand holding a white-frosted cupcake topped with coconut and three candy eggs Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Easter has all manner of food traditions associated with it, ranging from hot cross buns to the ubiquitous jelly beans. The sweets tend to be pastel, pretty, and plentiful, with a wide array of Easter candy at the center of the celebrations. Those candies are put to fun and festive use in our Easter coconut cupcakes, which might just be a coconut-lover's dream come true. As recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse describes her latest creation, "These cupcakes are super easy to prep, with a triple dose of coconut flavor by way of coconut milk, shredded coconut, and coconut extract. They're light, fluffy, and nicely balanced by the cream cheese frosting."

The real joy, however, comes when you're decorating the cupcakes. "The fun of these are in the toppings, which are easy to bring together but impressive enough to be a real hit at your next Easter gathering." Rosenhouse opted to fashion adorable bunny ears out of candy melts, and to fill her "nests" with bright pastel eggs, but you could turn to jelly beans or Jordan almonds, or any of your favorite treats from your Easter basket. Of course, coconut lovers don't have to wait till Easter to enjoy these cupcakes. "Coconut cupcakes are always a crowd-pleaser, so leave off the Easter toppings, and they can be enjoyed year-round."

Collect the ingredients for Easter coconut cupcakes

ingredients for making coconut cupcakes Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

The cupcake batter is made from butter, granulated sugar, egg whites, coconut extract, flour, baking powder, salt, coconut milk, and sour cream. Additional ingredients needed for the frosting include cream cheese and powdered sugar, while you'll also need shredded coconut for topping.

One note on the coconut milk: The canned kind is what's called for here. Using the thinner coconut milk that comes out of a carton might alter the texture of the cupcakes to some extent.

Step 1: Turn on the oven

oven temperature gauge Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Prepare a pan

muffin pan filled with paper cupcake liners Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Line a standard cupcake pan with liners. Set it aside.

Step 3: Cream the butter and sugar

butter and sugar in a stand mixer bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar until smooth and combined.

Step 4: Add the egg whites

butter mixture in a stand mixer bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Beat in the egg whites, one at a time, until incorporated.

Step 5: Beat in the remaining batter ingredients

white cake batter in a stand mixer bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Add the coconut extract, flour, baking powder, salt, coconut milk, and sour cream, and beat until uniform.

Step 6: Pour the batter into the pan

white cake batter in a muffin pan Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Portion the batter evenly between the cupcake liners.

Step 7: Cook the cupcakes

white cupcakes in a muffin pan Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Bake for 14-16 minutes or until the cupcakes spring back to the touch.

Step 8: Cool the cupcakes

white cupcakes in paper liners sitting on a wire rack Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Transfer to a rack to cool completely.

Step 9: Cut paper strips

piece of white paper on a faux marble countertop Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

If desired, to prepare the bunny ears, cut 3-4-inch-wide strips of parchment paper.

Step 10: Shape decorations from white candy melts

hand holding a knife smeared with melted white chocolate Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Use a small paring knife to swipe melted white candy melts onto the parchment to look like bunny ears.

Step 11: Add pink candy melts

pink and white pointed oval shapes made from melted chocolate posed with a knife Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Let stand until set, then top with an inner layer of melted pink candy melts.

Step 12: Let the bunny ears set

hand holding a pink and white pointed oval shape made from melted chocolate Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Let stand until firm.

Step 13: Beat the butter

butter in a stand mixer bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

To prepare the buttercream, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter until light and fluffy.

Step 14: Add the cream cheese

butter mixture in a stand mixer bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Add the cream cheese and beat to combine.

Step 15: Beat in the remaining frosting ingredients

white frosting in a stand mixer bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Add the confectioners' sugar, salt, and extract; beat until smooth and pipeable.

Step 16: Frost the cupcakes

white-frosted cupcakes in paper liners sitting on a wire rack Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Transfer the frosting to a piping bag fitted with a star tip (or use a spoon or small spatula) and use it to top the cupcakes decoratively.

Step 17: Decorate the cupcakes

hand holding a white-frosted cupcake topped with coconut and a pair of pink and white pointed oval shapes Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Top the cupcakes with toasted coconut and bunny ears or Easter candy eggs as desired.

Step 18: Serve the cupcakes

white-frosted cupcakes topped with shredded coconut and Easter-themed decorations sitting on a white plate Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Serve or refrigerate until ready to serve.

What can I serve with coconut cupcakes for an Easter party?

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 455
Total Fat 22.8 g
Saturated Fat 14.8 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 53.0 mg
Total Carbohydrates 61.1 g
Dietary Fiber 0.7 g
Total Sugars 47.6 g
Sodium 213.1 mg
Protein 3.7 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Can I make these cupcakes ahead of time?

white-frosted cupcakes topped with shredded coconut and Easter-themed decorations sitting on a wire rack Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

If you have a lot on your plate ahead of the Easter holiday, you can check one thing off your to-do list early: preparing the cupcakes in advance. The cupcakes themselves can be baked, cooled to room temperature, and then refrigerated for two days or frozen for longer storage. The frosting, too, can be made up to four days before using and refrigerated until needed. You may need to beat it again once it softens up, though, to restore some of the fluff. If you'll be making decorations — like these rabbit ears — out of candy melts, these can be wrapped in paper and refrigerated for two weeks without any noticeable deterioration in appearance or flavor.

You can frost the cupcakes and apply any desired decorations up to a day in advance, if need be. Doing it on the day itself, however, will see them at their freshest and prettiest (and might be something family and friends can have some fun with). Leftover cupcakes will be fine in the fridge for up to four days. It's okay to freeze them, as well, since the cream cheese-coconut frosting is sturdy enough that it shouldn't suffer too much from the freeze-thaw cycle.

How can I change up these Easter coconut cupcakes?

There are a number of different ways to change up these cupcakes, including repurposing them for different holidays or occasions. (Easter, after all, doesn't have a monopoly on coconut.) A few additions can change the whole flavor profile, as well. Add almond extract to the batter and slivered almonds and shaved chocolate to the topping, and you'll have Almond Joy cupcakes. Go with pineapple and rum extracts and chopped dried pineapple for a piña colada effect. Passion fruit puree and lime zest can also be added for a more unusual tropical twist.

You can also add a few drops of food coloring to the coconut for a festive effect or, if you won't be using a piping bag, simply mix the coconut into the frosting and color both together. In keeping with the Easter theme, you could go with green to make the coconut resemble Easter basket grass, while green would also work for St. Patrick's Day. Tint it pink for Valentine's Day, blue for a wintertime "snowball" theme, or divvy it up and tint it all the colors of the rainbow to make cupcakes perfect for Pride Month.

