The 'Buy Nothing' Challenge: What It Is And How To Make It Work For Your Kitchen

Do you have a penchant for collecting things that you don't entirely need? How do you feel about perusing the aisles at Williams Sonoma for kitchen tools, just to stock up on gadgets that may see the light of day once a year? If both of these things are true for you, you may not just have a shopping problem — but also a storage problem. Luckily, there's a trend that's becoming more and more popular across consumer goods: the "Buy Nothing Challenge."

Households are pledging not to buy anything new in 2026 — not just in the kitchen space. This movement, aimed toward curbing consumerism, stems from multiple causes, including the rising prices of products (and living, more broadly) and the desire to cut back on impulse spending, reduce waste, and challenge the notion that new products are superior to used. The goal of this movement is to make thrifting, recycling, and borrowing cool again.

For example, if you only need a KitchenAid stand mixer for one cookie recipe, why not ask your neighbor to borrow theirs and pay them back in cookies? Not only does it save you money, but it also means you don't have to make room for your own in your already cramped pantry. To save and give life to something old, KitchenAid stand mixers are a highly coveted appliance you're better off buying secondhand anyways.