The Little Heavy-Duty Appliance You Should Consider Buying Secondhand

Replacing an old or damaged kitchen appliance can be costly. Whether you find yourself needing a new refrigerator or dishwasher, or are just looking to upgrade your small appliances, you can end up spending way more than what you budgeted for if you limit yourself to shopping for new, name-brand appliances. Luckily, you can save hundreds of dollars on kitchen appliances by buying refurbished or second-hand appliances.

One small but mighty kitchen appliance landed on Tasting Table's list of the 10 best kitchen appliances to buy secondhand. The Vitamix is a powerhouse blender known for its durability, speed, performance, and longevity. Unfortunately, new Vitamix blenders can cost between $360 and $900, depending on the model, attachments, and accessories you choose.

By contrast, a secondhand Vitamix may still have many years left, as some satisfied owners have attested on Reddit. A refurbished or certified reconditioned Vitamix has also been carefully restored and tested for performance, will still be under warranty, and may even contain new parts — all for a fraction of the price of a new Vitamix blender. Even refurbished Vitamix blenders on Amazon have a 4.6-star rating, with customers highlighting the brand's power, quality, and value. And best of all, they cost about $100 less than a new one.