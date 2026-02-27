The Absolute Best French Restaurant In Every State

There's something magical, mystical, and sometimes even mysterious about French cuisine. You could argue that the French have set the gold standard for ultra-upscale fine dining — and that alone doesn't seem to cover it. Still, even with across-the-board high standards, lengthy training, and a series of cooking terms that most of us need to have decoded, not all French restaurants are created equal.

We wanted to know which ones are taking this world-renowned cuisine and elevating it head and shoulders above the others. There's no better way to do that than to find the standouts for each and every U.S. state. No matter where you are, there's a French restaurant that's worth a pilgrimage.

Some cities have a staggering number of outstanding choices, and yes, we're looking at you, New Orleans. How did we choose? We started by looking for some guidance and ideas from organizations like the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation, in addition to other awards and accolades. That helped narrow things down, but we also looked through scores of reviews, recommendations, and reports from customers. The best French restaurants are the ones not just serving unparalleled food and wine but also taking the time to explain menus and pairings, focusing on locally sourced ingredients, making things from scratch, and serving some of the classic French dishes that everyone should try at least once. Here's where to go to sample some of the finest French cuisine in the U.S.