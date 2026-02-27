The Absolute Best French Restaurant In Every State
There's something magical, mystical, and sometimes even mysterious about French cuisine. You could argue that the French have set the gold standard for ultra-upscale fine dining — and that alone doesn't seem to cover it. Still, even with across-the-board high standards, lengthy training, and a series of cooking terms that most of us need to have decoded, not all French restaurants are created equal.
We wanted to know which ones are taking this world-renowned cuisine and elevating it head and shoulders above the others. There's no better way to do that than to find the standouts for each and every U.S. state. No matter where you are, there's a French restaurant that's worth a pilgrimage.
Some cities have a staggering number of outstanding choices, and yes, we're looking at you, New Orleans. How did we choose? We started by looking for some guidance and ideas from organizations like the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation, in addition to other awards and accolades. That helped narrow things down, but we also looked through scores of reviews, recommendations, and reports from customers. The best French restaurants are the ones not just serving unparalleled food and wine but also taking the time to explain menus and pairings, focusing on locally sourced ingredients, making things from scratch, and serving some of the classic French dishes that everyone should try at least once. Here's where to go to sample some of the finest French cuisine in the U.S.
Alabama: La Fête
La Fête's chef Kristen Hall earned a 2026 James Beard nomination for Best Chef: South, and this Birmingham bistro has also earned Bib Gourmand status. Visitors laud everything from the hospitality to the decor, seasonal menus, and ever-changing offerings.
Escargot makes a lovely appetizer, and so do the deviled eggs. Brunch here is the perfect way to celebrate any occasion, especially with the potato pavé.
(205) 703-3012
2018 Morris Ave, Birmingham, AL 35203
Alaska: The Crow's Nest
Occupying space in The Hotel Captain Cook, The Crow's Nest is old-school dining at its finest. It's also gotten some serious attention for having one of the largest wine cellars in the state and a whopping 10,000-bottle collection.
The menu is a mix of Alaskan delicacies and French-influenced dishes like the foie gras poutine. That king crab is a must, and be sure to take advantage of the wine pairings.
captaincook.com/dining/crows-nest
(907) 276-6000
939 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion
Helmed by chef Christopher Gross, Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion is one of Phoenix's most immersive restaurant experiences. It boasts attention to sustainability, locally sourced ingredients, and an atmosphere lauded as transcendent.
Tasting menus change on a whim and are available on arrival, but the three-course meal and wine pairing are sure to please. The duck tends toward the unforgettable, and so is the experience of learning about the dishes and their creation from the chef himself.
wrigleymansion.com/christophers
(602) 955-4079
2501 E Telawa Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arkansas: Bistro 16
Springdale's Bistro 16 might be inspired by the luxury of a French bistro, but it also prides itself on being a casual, no-reservations-required kind of place. Sharable plates are enjoyed in a no-pressure, comfortable spot, while classic French dishes like escargot get high praise. Service is attentive and recommendations are spot-on, while the fresh oysters aren't to be missed.
(479) 334-7777
101 W Johnson Ave, Ste B, Springdale, AR 72764
California: The French Laundry
The French Laundry is iconic, and it's the three-star Michelin restaurant that served what Anthony Bourdain called one of the best meals of his life. The Guide still lauds chef Thomas Keller's famous endeavor as being the ideal pairing of French techniques and California's bounty of ingredients, and the menu is carefully curated.
Standouts include the oysters and pearls, desserts beyond reckoning, and then? The possibility of meeting chef Keller for a tour of the kitchen. If you're daring (and independently wealthy), ask for one of the 20th century vintages — some of which cost $20,000 per bottle.
(707) 944-2380
6640 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599
Colorado: Brasserie Brixton
Denver is home to a number of great French restaurants and Brasserie Brixton is one of the best. The Michelin Guide gives this place a shout-out for making French cuisine accessible and welcoming, while still serving a menu that's top-tier.
The French onion soup and the pâté are both must-try items, and sitting at the chef's table turns a meal into an experience. You'll want to share small plates to sample a variety of bites, and the duck is a must.
(303) 593-0951
3701 N Williams St, Denver, CO 80205
Connecticut: Bar Bouchée
Bar Bouchée has been recognized by Jacques Pépin as one of the outstanding restaurants near his home in Madison, and it's gotten its fair share of other awards, too. Appetizers like escargot and beef tartare start things off right, and the staff will make special occasions even more extraordinary. The menus change regularly, and be sure to order the crème brûlée.
(203) 318-8004
8 Scotland Ave, Madison, CT 06443
Delaware: Le Cavalier
You'll find ever-changing seasonal menus and a focus on natural wine pairings at Le Cavalier, nestled within the circa-1913 Hotel Du Pont. The service and vintage atmosphere is universally lauded, and the French onion soup comes highly recommended. It's always a solid option for brunch, which includes offerings like delicious mimosas and crab cakes.
(302) 594-3154
42 W 11th St, Wilmington, DE 19801
Florida: Claudie
Miami's Claudie channels the French Riviera to create what's been recognized as one of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. Greenery, running water, and natural materials surround diners who feel like they've been transported to France. The decor accents its menu, which includes starters like the carpaccio and beef tartare, thoughtfully inspired cocktails, lobster pasta and calamari mains, and lavender crème brûlée.
(305) 990-1101
1101 Brickell Ave, S-113, Miami, FL 33131
Georgia: Little Sparrow
In the Michelin Guide's shout-out to Atlanta's Little Sparrow, the spotlight is firmly on the Southern-influenced French cuisine and the details — like the warm baguette that starts the experience. Comforting dishes like the French onion soup are said to be the best some have ever experienced. Crudo and scallops are expertly prepared, and save room for the made-to-order chocolate soufflé.
(404) 355-2252
1198 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hawaii: Michel's at the Colony Surf
Hawaii's unique beauty is unparalleled, so when Michel's at the Colony Surf is regularly referred to as the most romantic restaurant in the state, you know it's special. Beachfront views and colorful sunsets provide the backdrop to an experience that's unparalleled from start to finish. Start with lobster bisque prepared tableside, add a hibiscus martini, don't skip the salmon, and don't leave before trying the bananas Foster.
(808) 923-6552
2895 Kalākaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: Avery Brasserie + Bar
Michelin-starred chef Cal Elliott is behind Idaho's elegant Avery Brasserie + Bar. The cuisine here got him a 2025 James Beard Foundation nomination for Best Chef of the Mountain region.
Staff are well-versed in the art of selecting the perfect wine to pair with your courses and your budget, and recommendations are on point. The cassoulet and its house-made sausage get a lot of love, while the pistachio soufflé might just be the perfect way to finish your meal.
(208) 990-1010
1010 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Le Bouchon
You'll hear Le Bouchon mentioned on lists of the best Chicago restaurants, and it has been that way since the doors opened in 1993. Reputation precedes it, and it's the rare case that the hype doesn't do the restaurant justice.
The French onion soup is a favorite for good reason, and so are other classic dishes like steak frites and corn agnolotti. Technique shines, as does the whole duck.
(773) 862-6600
1958 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Indiana: Petite Chou Bistro and Champagne Bar
It's impossible to list all the honors bestowed on this French bistro, which is run by James Beard Award-nominated restaurateur Martha Hoover. It's celebrated for its French offerings, participation in Hoover's charitable foundation, and the curated guest experience.
Classics like burgers and club sandwiches get a French-inspired makeover, with dishes like the Knife & Fork Burger — with Camembert, Bordelaise, and aioli — getting rave reviews.
(317) 259-0765
823 Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Iowa: Chez Grace
Coralville's Chez Grace is extraordinary. There are only a few tables, and for years, everything — from the cooking and service to the dishes — has been done by the restaurant's lone employee, chef David Zaghloul.
The Jordan-born Zaghloul opened his restaurant in 2009 and continues to thrill with an ultra-intimate experience. Menus feature delights like foie gras and steak au poivre, and it might just overwhelm with emotion in the best possible way.
(319) 930-2730
424 6th Ave, Ste 101, Coralville, IA 52241
Kansas: Georges French Bistro
Georges French Bistro, inspired by the bistros of Paris, made Kansas history in 2025, scoring Wichita a James Beard nod for the very first time. Its menu rivals French offerings you'd find in a bigger city; think beet salad with goat cheese, French onion soup, and Parisian salmon. There's also a bar staff that makes magic and creates scores of exquisite specialty cocktails.
(316) 831-1325
4618 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67208
Kentucky: Brasserie Provence
Brasserie Provence was created as an ode to owner Guy Genoud's memories of a childhood in southern France, and it has become known for its daily specials and seasonal menus. If there's something you'd like to try that's not on the menu, ask and you might get it.
A visit will have you returning for those specials, with honey- and lavender- glazed pork chops, mussels, and gratin Dauphinois potatoes all being standouts.
(502) 883-3153
150 N Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222
Louisiana: Herbsaint
Both the James Beard Foundation and the Michelin Guide have noticed Herbsaint and its commitment to sourcing food from local producers. It offers a unique mix of French-, Cajun-, and Creole-inspired cuisine.
Scratch-made pastas are always a hit, and the Muscovy duck leg confit is a must-order. It's celebrated as tapping into the heart and soul of the city — and that's high praise.
(504) 524-4114
701 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: Chaval
Chaval molds French and Spanish cuisine together and integrates locally and regionally sourced ingredients. The result is a menu that gets lauded for its complexity. The atmosphere is welcoming, the wine list is carefully curated, and favorites include the steak frites, ever-changing seasonal specialties, and the coq au vin.
(207) 772-1110
58 Pine St, Portland, ME 04102
Maryland: Petit Louis Bistro
Petit Louis Bistro revels in awards and recognition. It's celebrated as the place to go to relax, unwind, and rediscover what it means to be in a place that feels like home.
Prix fixe menus are sure to please, particularly when it comes to the ultra-affordable three-course "Civilized Lunch." Rainbow trout is delish, and duck confit keeps customers returning again and again.
(410) 366-9393
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21210
Massachusetts: Bistro du Midi
Bistro du Midi has been lauded for everything from its views to its wine list, and it's helmed by chef Robert Sisca. To give you an idea of his standards and abilities, he won "Beat Bobby Flay" with his bouillabaisse. So it's not surprising that the octopus and the bouillabaisse come highly recommended.
(617) 279-8000
272 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02116
Michigan: Le Suprême
When Le Suprême, located in Book Tower, opened in 2023, it made ripples so big that it got noticed by outlets like The New York Times. The initial dinner menu expanded into brunch, with to-die-for offerings like almond croissants, delicious cappuccinos and espressos, and a must-try mushroom tart. Meanwhile, the escargot is winning over skeptics.
(313) 597-7734
1265 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226
Minnesota: Bûcheron
Bûcheron scored a James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant on the heels of its 2024 opening. Customers are thrilled with everything about it, from its attention to the smallest details to the staff's knowledge of French techniques, dishes, and wines.
Its pommes dauphines are deliciously light, the foie gras is rich, and creativity shines in things like the venison tartare. Be sure to finish with the sticky toffee cake.
(612) 255-5632
4257 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Mississippi: Elvie's
Elvie's has a delightful bistro vibe and has caught the eye of The New York Times, the Michelin Guide, and the James Beard Foundation. Breakfast, brunch, and lunch are casual — the bloody marys are divine — while the tasting menus please. Southern classics like grits get a French makeover, and French classics like steak frites are rave-worthy, too.
(601) 863-8828
809 Manship St, Jackson, MS 39202
Missouri: Brasserie by Niche
Brasserie by Niche is headed by the James Beard Award winner Gerard Craft, who's credited with leading the way in reimagining modern Midwestern cuisine. You'll see the brasserie name-dropped in conversations about St. Louis's best restaurants.
Its outstanding brunch defined by delights like mascarpone, plum, and honey beignets. The interpretation of a classic cassoulet is spot-on, while the braised beef is a consistent dinnertime standout.
(314) 454-0600
4580 Laclede Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108
Montana: Brasserie Porte Rouge
Brasserie Porte Rouge's head chef and owner, Walker Hunter, got a James Beard nomination for Best Chef in the Mountain region in 2024, and it's easy to see why. His approach may be French-themed, but there's a heavy focus on local ingredients and telling a story — via food — that's unique to Montana. Expertly crafted seasonal winter dishes are sublime, and the oysters are a consistent favorite.
(406) 541-0231
231 E Front St, Missoula, MT 59802
Nebraska: Le Bouillon
Wine lovers will rejoice at Le Bouillon, an Omaha restaurant that prides itself on accessible French cuisine and a wine program that earned it a James Beard nomination in 2026. Customers report that the staff can find the perfect bottle for every diner — even those who don't normally drink wine — and that the duck — with its extra-crispy skin — is a win. Its oysters are also some of the best.
(402) 502-6816
1017 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102
Nevada: Restaurant Guy Savoy
Head to this Caesars Palace outpost of Savoy's restaurant empire, and you'll find a 34,000-bottle wine cellar and a sommelier who will explain and curate every pairing. The tasting menu is the way to go, with bites that are described as exquisite and a bread selection that is above and beyond. Don't overlook the truffle soup, which many say is a highlight.
caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/restaurant-guy-savoy
(702) 731-7286
3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: The Restaurant at Burdick's
The menu at The Restaurant at Burdick's changes seasonally, so giving specific menu recommendations is tough. What we can say is that for more than two decades, this place — co-owned by filmmaker Ken Burns — has prided itself on a menu of classic French dishes made with local ingredients. When the weather starts to turn to autumn, it's the perfect time for the French onion soup, and the steak frites won't disappoint.
47mainwalpole.com/restaurant-at-burdicks
(603) 756-9058
47 Main St, Walpole, NH 03608
New Jersey: Faubourg
Head to Faubourg, which has locations in Montclair and Weehawken, and indulge in a dining experience that's earned itself all kinds of accolades. This ultra-modern, chic hotspot raises the bar for French fine dining. Appetizers like grilled octopus get rave reviews, and while the focus is on seasonal menus, you won't go wrong with classics like coq au vin any time of year.
Multiple locations
New Mexico: Clafoutis
Anyone who loves pastries and sweet treats will be enamored by Clafoutis. In addition to offering a breakfast and lunch menu, this spot also has a bakery that highlights the owner's early years baking in France.
The generously portioned quiches are described as being works of art are served alongside outstanding coffee. Get there early for the bakery; the chocolate croissants are worth the trip.
(505) 988-1809
333 W Cordova Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505
New York: Le Bernardin
While there are a lot of outstanding French restaurants in New York City, we're going to have to hand the crown to Le Bernardin. It was initially opened by two siblings and was rooted in their French heritage — something that Le Bernardin is committed to upholding.
The menu, overseen by famous chef Eric Ripert, gets praised for its thoughtfulness. Among the highlights are its tasting menu and its standout seafood and lobster dishes. Even the bread is celebrated.
(212) 554-1515
155 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
North Carolina: Jolie
Traditional French dishes get a respectful modern update at Jolie. The restaurant has not only gotten the attention of the Michelin Guide, but also of those who have fallen in love at first bite with its mussel toast.
A relaxed atmosphere only elevates the perfectly cooked salmon and outstanding gnocchi, and sitting at the bar and looking into the kitchen makes for a memorable dining experience.
(919) 803-7221
620 N Person St, Raleigh, NC 27604
North Dakota: Michele's Table
Michele's Table prides itself on making French cuisine accessible to everyone and has designed an experience that will speak to all tastes. There's a list of super-fun beverages; try the Marie Antoinette, with cake-flavored chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and sprinkles. Its salads are flavorful, and the ham croissant sandwiches make for the ideal lunch.
(701) 371-7610
1414 12th Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: The Refectory Restaurant
The Refectory Restaurant celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2026. It's tucked away in a 1850s church and school building. Besides an ever-changing menu that features everything from caviar and lamb to duck, it also boasts live music, a wine shop, and award-winning hospitality. The tasting menu is a wonderful way to sample a variety of dishes, with the quail and fish being standouts.
(614) 451-9774
1092 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220
Oklahoma: Fait Maison
Fait Maison's chef Olivier Bouzerand got a James Beard nod for a Best Chef Award in 2025. He attributes this to his approach to scratch-making everything, and we're inclined to agree.
The ever-changing menu creates a dining experience that can span hours, with comforting dishes like pea soup, Maine lobster, and a variety of delicious breads taking center stage.
152 E 5th St, Edmond, OK 73034
Oregon: Le Pigeon
Le Pigeon offers only two tasting menus, both designed by James Beard Award-winning chef Gabriel Rucker. Menus change constantly, but we can say this place is renowned for combining seasonal ingredients in funky ways, making for a place you'll see listed as one of Portland's best restaurants. Each dish is as carefully thought out as the last, and diners have celebrated offerings like the foie gras profiteroles, sweetbreads, and tripe.
(503) 546-8796
738 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: My Loup
My Loup has gotten a ton of attention for its bold dishes and ability to make seasonal fare accessible and welcoming. It lives up to the hype, from the pickled shrimp and black sherry Manhattans to chocolate cake that gets a Michelin Guide mention. Ever-changing menus mean customers always look forward to something new.
(267) 239-5925
2005 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rhode Island: Claudine
New York City's famous Per Se might be one of the most expensive restaurants in the U.S., but you don't need to plan a trip to the Big Apple for some Thomas Keller-worthy cuisine.
Claudine chefs Josh Finger and Maggie McConnell met while they were working at Per Se, and their resulting joint project was nominated for James Beard's Best New Restaurant Award in 2026. Seasonal menus are wrapped in French technique, and customers have lauded its caviar. Non-alcoholic pairings are carefully curated, while lobster is a must when it makes it onto the menu.
(401) 808-6195
225 Weybosset St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Scoundrel
Scoundrel's chef Joe Cash has said that the ideal is taking a familiar dish and elevating it into something extraordinary. It's earned this Greenville hotspot a Michelin Star, with shout-outs for its upscaled Caesar salad, roast chicken, and cronuts. French classics like beef tartare, bone marrow, and oysters are also the stuff of fond memories, while desserts like the chocolate cake will take you down a nostalgic path.
(864) 283-0095
18 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29601
South Dakota: Parker's Bistro
Parker's Bistro advertises its ability to elevate all the local flavors that Sioux Falls has to offer, and its French artistry is unmistakable. Elk meatballs and pulled pork nachos make it to the table alongside herbes de Provence crepes, thyme-cured duck, fresh oysters, and cheese plates. Signature craft cocktails elevate the entire meal. The steak frites are a great choice for anyone looking for a tried-and-true favorite.
(605) 250-1322
210 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Pastis
Pastis in Nashville is a spinoff of the famous New York City restaurant bearing the same name. Since opening, it's gotten tons of buzzy attention in its own right. The classic French bistro is the kind of place that gets lauded for thoughtful details, right down to carefully balanced cheese plates. The French onion soup is a recommended starter, while ice cream-filled profiteroles are the perfect light dessert. Oh, and don't sleep on the bouillabaisse.
(615) 823-4000
512 Houston St, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Cullum's Attaboy
Scoring a Bib Gourmand designation from the Michelin Guide, Cullum's Attaboy has gotten all kinds of praise since its debut in 2022. Brunch is the standout, thanks to its amazing mimosas, steak and eggs, and a brisket eggs Benedict with caviar that demonstrates how the kitchen is able to elevate even the most traditional of dishes. Some consider the escargot a must.
(726) 229-7301
111 Kings Ct, San Antonio, TX 78212
Utah: Courchevel Bistro
Courchevel Bistro has won a lot of accolades, including for its wine selection. The menu changes with the season: You'll find Alpine dishes during the Utah winters and Mediterranean delights in the summer.
There's also a focus on local sourcing; think huckleberry-filled pastries, flavorful elk dishes, or the fan-favorite duck breast. The French onion soup is always a great start, as is the baked Brie.
(435) 572-4398
201 Heber Ave, Park City, UT 84060
Vermont: Leunig's Bistro & Cafe
If you're looking for a reason to head to Burlington, let it be Leunig's. This elder statesman of the city's dining scene has matured but it is still committed to offering great food and giving to charities.
It channels a Parisian café, and be sure to tell them if you like a special — it might make a return. The ultra-tender beef bourguignon is delicious, and any duck dish is sure to please.
(802) 863-3759
115 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: The Inn at Little Washington
If you wonder which award-winning Southern restaurants are worth the waitlist, rest assured that The Inn at Little Washington is. With two Michelin Stars, a Michelin Green Star, and a slew of other accolades, it's safe to say that there's a lot going on behind the scenes here. Tableside, it's dishes like the baby lamb loin and Maine lobster that get guests talking, along with a stellar sommelier experience.
(540) 675-3800
309 Middle St, Washington, VA 22747
Washington: L'Oursin
L'Oursin has gotten a ton of attention from the James Beard Foundation and shout-outs for its wine program several times. Its selection of natural wines has pleased customers over the years, and so have unique menu items like urchin. The oysters are said to be sweet, and the atmosphere is relaxed enough to draw in crowds.
(206) 485-7173
1315 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122
West Virginia: Bistro 112
West Virginia came very close to losing its best French restaurant during the aftermath of COVID-19, but fortunately, a pair of enterprising restaurateurs stepped in and saved Bistro 112. Although there were challenges along the way, this little spot has been winning over the hearts of customers after just one visit. Start things off with the beloved arugula martini and escargot with pistachio butter.
(304) 876-8477
112 W German St, Shepherdstown, WV 25443
Wisconsin: Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro
Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro has a wine selection that's entirely French. Accolades have been plentiful, and that includes praise from customers who say this is the ideal place for a romantic special occasion.
It's intimate and old-school, coupled with unparalleled hospitality. Seasonal duck entrées are a delightful surprise, while staples like the French onion soup and steak frites are guaranteed to be delicious.
bartolottas.com/lake-park-bistro
(414) 962-6300
3133 E Newberry Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53211
Wyoming: Le Rêve
Le Rêve caught the eye of the James Beard Foundation after only a few months in operation and earned a place on its coveted list of Best New Restaurants. Chef Zoilan Ruiz has experience that spans from the Bay Area to the White House. He focuses the restaurant's menu on seasonal, local ingredients.
Cocktails are artisanal, and the wine list is diverse. Wagyu filet mignon and fresh oysters are must-orders, and the tasting menu is divine.
(307) 306-0505
1 E Alger St, Sheridan, WY 82801
Methodology
In order to choose the best French restaurants for this list, we looked at spots that have been recognized by organizations like the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation. We wanted to find the places that were taking classical French techniques and training and applying them to locally sourced ingredients and scratch-made menu items. We looked for extensive wine lists, traditional French dishes, as well as reimagined classics, and customer reviews that highlighted good hospitality — meaning staff taking the time to explain dishes, answer questions, and recommend wine pairings to make the experience more than just a meal.