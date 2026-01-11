Why Christopher's At The Wrigley Mansion Feels Like Phoenix's Most Immersive Restaurant

Lots of restaurants brag about immersive experiences, but nine times out of ten, the most "immersive" part is cooking the food yourself, whether on a tabletop griddle, sizzling rock, or hot pot. Guests who have visited Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion have a different story to tell, one that's evidenced by a 4.8/5 rating on Yelp, a 4.9/5 rating on TripAdvisor, and a 5/5 rating on OpenTable. This immersive-ness comes not only from a James Beard Award-winning chef and menu, but also from a truly unique dining room with sights of Phoenix like no other.

Your journey begins with a drive to the historic Wrigley Mansion at the top of a picturesque hill, where you'll climb even higher to the top of the building for Christopher's 1,500-square-foot dining space, featuring 180-degree, floor-to-ceiling windows that offer an unobstructed view of the city. The retractable ceiling reveals Phoenix's starry sky on clear nights, a patio invites guests out for a breath of fresh air, and the open kitchen gives a sneak peek into the artistry behind the restaurant's fine dining, even if some of the French cooking terms sound a little unfamiliar. The restaurant prides itself on sourcing both local ingredients for the kitchen and local artwork for the dining room, playing off the beauty of Wrigley Mansion while still projecting a fresh, modern feel.