Why Christopher's At The Wrigley Mansion Feels Like Phoenix's Most Immersive Restaurant
Lots of restaurants brag about immersive experiences, but nine times out of ten, the most "immersive" part is cooking the food yourself, whether on a tabletop griddle, sizzling rock, or hot pot. Guests who have visited Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion have a different story to tell, one that's evidenced by a 4.8/5 rating on Yelp, a 4.9/5 rating on TripAdvisor, and a 5/5 rating on OpenTable. This immersive-ness comes not only from a James Beard Award-winning chef and menu, but also from a truly unique dining room with sights of Phoenix like no other.
Your journey begins with a drive to the historic Wrigley Mansion at the top of a picturesque hill, where you'll climb even higher to the top of the building for Christopher's 1,500-square-foot dining space, featuring 180-degree, floor-to-ceiling windows that offer an unobstructed view of the city. The retractable ceiling reveals Phoenix's starry sky on clear nights, a patio invites guests out for a breath of fresh air, and the open kitchen gives a sneak peek into the artistry behind the restaurant's fine dining, even if some of the French cooking terms sound a little unfamiliar. The restaurant prides itself on sourcing both local ingredients for the kitchen and local artwork for the dining room, playing off the beauty of Wrigley Mansion while still projecting a fresh, modern feel.
Christopher's is a French-inspired dining destination
Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion opened in March of 2021 and is the brainchild of Chef Christopher Gross, a James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef who based the restaurant on French cuisine with a contemporary spin. The regular dinner menu features a caviar service or light bites such as oysters, foie gras torchon, or gnudi fritti, while entrees span everything from dry-aged branzino to bison strip loin to a 40-ounce prime tomahawk. The weekend brunch menu offers quiche, soufflé pancakes, burgundy hash, and more, while the exclusive eight-course tasting menu demonstrates unique dishes thought up by Gross himself. Christopher's is also known for its extensive wine menu, which we could have guessed after we spoke to the bar manager at Wrigley Mansion about how adding wine syrup will do wonders for your drinks.
Since opening, Christopher's earned the Wrigley Mansion a nomination for the 2022 James Beard Outstanding Chef Award (here's who won 2022's James Beard Award for best new restaurant), and skyrocketed Gross to the Scottsdale Culinary Hall of Fame. It scored highly on the Gayot Guide and took home several awards for Best French Restaurant, Best 10 Restaurants with a View, and more. After cooking for three U.S. Presidents and gaining experience with restaurant ownership in several locations, Gross is on a mission with Christopher's to "redefine the dining experience," according to its website.