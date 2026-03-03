7 Table Talk Pie Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
I have a soft spot for Table Talk pies. Always have and always will. The idea of an entire pie fitting in that tiny box had me enamored as a child, and the taste never disappointed. They were my favorite afternoon snack after school, and when I was a kid, it always felt like I was being rebellious and breaking the rules by eating a whole pie, despite it being hand-sized.
Table Talk goes way back, all the way to 1924, when Greek immigrants Theodore Tonna and Angelo Cotsidas founded the company in Worcester, Massachusetts. Now in its third generation, the family-owned company produces an estimated 240 million pies a year, sold in all 50 states and beyond. The company makes 8-inch dessert pies, but I focused on the classic 4-inch snack pies for this ranking. I tasted each just as I enjoyed them growing up — straight from the box.
These pies are genuinely tasty and scratch the pie itch, but a huge part of the appeal is the low price (the most expensive ones were $2 at my local store) and individual portions. One bite includes everything: pie filling, topping, and crust. With a lineup that spans traditional fruit flavors and recreations of classics desserts, choosing a favorite flavor is quite the undertaking, but I took one for the team. Here are seven of Table Talk's most popular snack pie flavors, ranked from worst to the very best.
7. Old Fashioned Cherry Pie
This so-called old-fashioned cherry pie doesn't really taste like cherries. In fact, it hardly tastes like any fruit. Though we ranked it higher in our store-bought cherry pie taste test, it's certainly not Table Talk's best work. The filling is like a sticky jam, and the cherry chunks are really just like dehydrated bits that don't offer much more than some texture.
Even if I enjoyed the cherry filling more, there wasn't much else to like in this pie. The top layer of the pie is rather thin with too many air bubbles, while the crust ring takes up a huge portion of the whole pie and doesn't feature any filling, resulting in a dry bite. It's not the worst pie I ever had; it's just bland. I'd eat it if it was the only dessert in the house, or the only available flavor when I desperately need a midnight pie. Otherwise, I'd leave this cherry pie on the shelf.
6. Pineapple Pie
This was my first pineapple pie experience, and though I have faith in Table Talk delivering a crowd-pleaser classic version of any pie, this one was not for me. I'm a big fan of pineapple — in my drinks, canned pineapple on pizza, and in my teriyaki sandwiches — but as it turns out, I don't feel the same way about it in my pie.
There are bits of actual pineapple, which I like, but even those chunks lack a fruity flavor. Similarly to the cherry pie, it hardly tastes like the fruit. It definitely has a subtle citrusy element to it, with a tiny bit of tang that comes after each bite, but it doesn't taste like a juicy pineapple I'm familiar with. The filling is reminiscent of a marmalade, with a jelly-like consistency and surprise pineapple chunks. The consistency of the filling, pineapple bits aside, is similar to Table Talk's gooey lemon pie filling, but it lacks that pleasant acidic tang.
5. Old Fashioned Peach Pie
I'm not a huge peach person, so I wasn't expecting to be impressed by this little pie, but Table Talk pleasantly surprised me. It was leaps above the previous two fruit pies, but still a bit too sweet to make it past number five on this list. Unlike the old-fashioned cherry option, this old-school peach pie has a much thicker center, a super soft crumbly crust, and, for a 4-inch pie, an impressive amount of real peach slices. The fruit tastes like the pie's signature flavor, as opposed to the bland pineapples and cherries. They might not be the freshest and the juiciest peaches I've ever tasted, but it's hard to beat it for the price.
I'm not sure if I got lucky with a good batch here, but the crust on the peach pie was significantly thicker and more buttery than the one on the old-fashioned cherry pie. The bottom is on the softer side, while the top still has crumbly edges, offering a good balance of texture in each bite. While very sweet, this mini pie is the ideal size for getting a perfect dose of sugar.
4. Chocolate Eclair Pie
It was a bit tough to make the call between peach and chocolate eclair pie, as they're practically polar opposites, but the chocolate eclair pie slid past peach due to its originality and depth of flavor. Chocolate eclairs are not an easy pastry to master, so I'd rather leave it to Table Talk. I only just discovered this flavor recently, and it has became my new favorite late-night treat. The chocolate garnish hardens and becomes like a magic shell. Lots of chocolate bits will break off inside the box, so don't forget to shake them out for all the bonus crispy chocolate morsels. Without the chocolate garnish, the pie would likely be too one-note.
This is a pie that requires texture and crunch, and the bits of chocolate do both. The crust is a tad dry, which isn't a problem if you get a good filling-to-crust ratio in your bite, but you do have to be conscious about each mouthful. The perfect bite will have eclair-like custard, crumbly pie crust, and contrasting chocolate bits. Due to its unique flavor profile, this Table Talk pie really stands out. It's the only one I've tried that features chocolate and a fun spiral garnish.
3. Lemon Pie
This is a classic, no-frills lemon pie, and I really like it. It has the signature lemon pudding-like flavor that's complemented with an inviting gooey texture. The crust is soft and crumbly, but it still has enough of those crispy little edges. Though you only need three ingredients to make a lemon pie from scratch, grabbing this Table Talk's snack version for a few bucks is still the easiest solution. It's similar to a classic lemon tart, but a little thinner and features more custard. The filling will melt in your mouth, as it's almost gelatinous, and you'll only have to chew the crust.
If the pie had a dollop of meringue or something similar to elevate and diversify the texture, it would have easily beaten the runner-up option. These little pies are 60% or more crust, so there needs to be more texture diversity to offer in each bite — and that's what ultimately pushed lemon behind the apple pie.
2. Apple Pie
Table Talk's classic apple pie has a thick, gooey filling that's very cinnamon-forward. It tastes like a standard bake sale or grocery store apple pie, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. It's nostalgic and comforting, but it's also a genuinely well-balanced apple pie.
Apple pie has a notably thinner crust, which is actually a benefit once you get to the pie edges. The thinner the sides, the more they crisp up, giving you a crumbly, cookie-like bite. The other old-fashioned Table Talk pies don't have the same crispy pie edges, and the texture is everything when you're working with a mini pie that can be finished in four or five bites. When it comes to store-bought apple pies, we love Marie Callender's, but when you need a quick bite, Table Talk is the move. This is a nearly perfect little apple pie, and you can get it for a very reasonable price.
1. Pecan Pie
Table Talk's old-fashioned pecan pie is the clear winner in this taste test. Every time I took a bite, I had the same dramatic reaction. Unlike the old-fashioned, fruit-based versions, this pie is open on the top, so you get that thin pie crust edge that others lack. The crispy, cookie-like crust is not overly sweet, so it pairs perfectly with the sticky sweet center. As the crust is similar to a plain biscuit, the balance with the toffee-like, pecan center is worthy of a chef's kiss. Instead of the top crust, this pie has a thin layer of crushed pecans that loosely cling to each other, forming something like a nutty candy.
Table Talk must know all the steps for making the perfect pecan pie because this version gets the perfect score, and you can say it's flawless. The brand's philosophy aligns with no-frills, home-style pies, but somehow this pecan version surpasses some pies I've had straight from high-end bakeries. Pecan pie needs no accessories, and Table Talk dresses its version with the ideal balance of nuttiness and sugar.
Methodology
To rank these seven Table Talk pie flavors, I kept things simple and true to the way most people actually eat them. Each snack pie was tasted straight from the carton at room temperature. I sampled each of these seven flavors alongside each other to compare different flavor profiles. I paid attention to the overall flavor, balance, and texture.
The highest-ranking pies had prominent but not overpowering sweetness, a flavorful filling that lived up to the description, and a moist center that complemented the soft, slightly crumbly crust. Balance was especially important given the sugary flavors. To get a higher ranking, the fruit pies needed to have brightness while richer pies needed some depth. The lower-ranking pies mostly fell short by being too muted or lacking the flavors their names promised. Others suffered from dryness, or the filling didn't feel cohesive with the crust.