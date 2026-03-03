7 Table Talk Pie Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

I have a soft spot for Table Talk pies. Always have and always will. The idea of an entire pie fitting in that tiny box had me enamored as a child, and the taste never disappointed. They were my favorite afternoon snack after school, and when I was a kid, it always felt like I was being rebellious and breaking the rules by eating a whole pie, despite it being hand-sized.

Table Talk goes way back, all the way to 1924, when Greek immigrants Theodore Tonna and Angelo Cotsidas founded the company in Worcester, Massachusetts. Now in its third generation, the family-owned company produces an estimated 240 million pies a year, sold in all 50 states and beyond. The company makes 8-inch dessert pies, but I focused on the classic 4-inch snack pies for this ranking. I tasted each just as I enjoyed them growing up — straight from the box.

These pies are genuinely tasty and scratch the pie itch, but a huge part of the appeal is the low price (the most expensive ones were $2 at my local store) and individual portions. One bite includes everything: pie filling, topping, and crust. With a lineup that spans traditional fruit flavors and recreations of classics desserts, choosing a favorite flavor is quite the undertaking, but I took one for the team. Here are seven of Table Talk's most popular snack pie flavors, ranked from worst to the very best.