7 Store-Bought Cherry Pies, Ranked Worst To Best

A taste test as sweet as pie. One thing I love about classic fruit pies is that you can find them at the grocery store all year round. You can always count on trusty store-bought flavors like apple pie or cherry to be stocked in the bakery section — or perhaps in the freezer section if all else fails.

Case in point, I rounded up a collection of seven store-bought cherry pies with no problem whatsoever. They were all easy to find, but the real question is, are they worth finding? And subsequently, which cherry-studded creation proved to be the sweetest slice of the bunch?

When it comes to cherry pie, they're definitely not all cut from the same crust. They may look awfully similar from the outside, but it's what's on the inside that counts. Cherry pies need that perfect ratio of real, juicy cherries to glossy gel that also exhibits a wonderful balance between sweet and tart. Both the flavor and texture of the crust are also deal breakers. These are exactly the qualities I looked for as I dug into each store-bought pastry, and the benchmarks that ultimately determined their spot in the cherry pie ranking.