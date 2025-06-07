Streusel Vs Crumble: What's The Difference?

Do a quick google search for a fruit crumble topping and you might think it's pretty much interchangeable with a classic streusel recipe. After all, they both result in buttery little nubbins that crisp up and become golden in the oven. However, while there's plenty of crossover, streusel and crumble are distinct dessert toppings with their own personalities.

Let's take a look at the commonalities first. Both streusel and crumble are made with three core elements: butter, flour, and sugar. The cold butter is rubbed into the flour and sugar by hand using the fingertips until the mixture resembles rubbly breadcrumbs (you can pulse the ingredients together in a food processor if preferred, but doing it by hand gives you greater control over the final texture of your topping and prevents the mixture from becoming gummy). Streusel and crumble can both be elevated with warming spices, like cinnamon and cardamom. However, crumbles tend to be used more plainly, without additional aromatics, and scattered over sliced and sweetened fruit before baking.

Now for the differences. Unlike a crumble, a streusel has a little more bandwidth for tasty extras that boost its textural complexity. For example, you can add chopped nuts, oats, or turbinado sugar to lend it a crunchier mouthfeel and nuttier flavor. As streusel combines other ingredients, it isn't as uniform as a crumble; it has a characterful crunch and a variable structure once baked.