For Delicious And Rich Pecan Pie, Don't Skip These Simple Steps

A generous dash of cinnamon or dollop of date paste can make pecan pie sing, but to get excellent results each time, you need to go back to the basics. After all, the additives you throw in won't make much of a difference without quality main ingredients. To get the best pecan pie, focus on the pecans themselves.

Nuts may seem like an ingredient you can just throw in the pantry without fear of spoilage, but using old pecans leaves your pie with a sour note. The high fat content in the nuts is responsible for their buttery taste, but it also makes them prone to going bad quickly. If stored incorrectly, the pecans may experience oxidation quickly, leading to a rancid taste. To elevate your homemade pecan pie, keep the nuts in a cool, dark place, like the fridge. For a longer lifespan, opt for shelled pecans — the covering protects the nuts from oxygen and moisture.

Before you add the pecans to the filling, give them a toast. Classic pecan pie relies on only a few ingredients, and the quick step adds depth to the simple recipe. The heat brings out the sweet, complex flavors in the pecans, while also adding a hearty crunch that amps up the dessert. Heat them in a dry pan for around five minutes, or roast the nuts in the oven for 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.